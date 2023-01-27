Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Manchester homelessness director discusses plans for 24-hour emergency shelters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been nearly two weeks since thehomeless encampment in downtown Manchester was cleared out, and now the city is working to open two 24-hour emergency shelters to get people off the streets and out of the cold. But the city's director of homelessness initiatives, Adrienne Beloin,...
Corporators Approve Combining Parents of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank
Corporators of both of the parent companies of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank Wednesday gave unanimous approvals to plans for a single mutual holding company. Following the favorable votes, the banks are seeking regulatory approvals from the Board of Bank Incorporation and the Federal Reserve Bank, the final step in the process of combining their mutual holding companies into one. As WHAV reported in December, the holding company allows the two institutions to share costs while each bank maintains separate identities.
homenewshere.com
Planning Board resolves Foster Lane dispute
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, Jan. 23, at town hall. The board returned to a discussion on a land disturbance permit for Kevin O’Brien and O’Brien Homes at Foster Lane. The original proposal sought to disturb about 63,000 square feet over two areas — one for the construction of a home and one for the improvement of Foster Lane.
homenewshere.com
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
WMUR.com
Manchester chimney services company slated to pay thousands to settle retaliation allegations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire chimney service contractor was ordered to pay more than $26,000 to settle retaliation allegations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Labor officials said Ceaser Chimney Services, in Manchester, fired an employee in 2021 after they contacted the state labor department to ask...
Edwards Vacuum Officially Opens New Haverhill Plant; Celebrates with $10,000 Gift to Boys & Girls Club
Edwards Vacuum officially moved into its 135,000-square-foot new headquarters in Haverhill last week, marking the occasion along with its contractor Dacon Corporation by making a $10,000 gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for a digital arts program. Edwards Vacuum planned the two-story, Leadership in Energy and Environmental...
Maintenance Budget Cut Last June Said to Play Role in Haverhill School Safety Concerns
Worries, expressed last spring when Haverhill cut a maintenance position from the budget, surfaced again last Thursday when School Committee members reported possible safety issues. Committee members Paul A. Magliocchetti and Toni Sapienza Donais, both members of the School Maintenance Subcommittee, reported they toured Greenleaf Academy in Bradford last week...
Northern Essex Community College Offers CNA Refresher Course and Local Exam Site
Northern Essex Community College, seeking to address the growing job needs of the healthcare industry, is presenting two new certified nurse assistant offerings. Students preparing to take the Massachusetts CNA exam may now take a refresher course at Northern Essex and, when ready, take the skills-based state exam on the college’s Lawrence Campus.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses
Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2
Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”. Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb....
Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk
(Additional photograph below.) Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk. The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy
A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Joins Community Care Cooperative April 1
As part of the state’s restructuring of its MassHealth accountable care organizations, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and its Merrimack Valley associates are forming a new partnership to better coordinate care to patients. Accountable care organizations are teams of physicians, nurses, other clinicians and insurance providers who work together...
Methuen and North Andover Deputy Fire Chiefs Graduate From Chief Fire Officer Management Training
(Additional photographs below.) Methuen Deputy Fire Chief David Toto and North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe were among more than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts who graduated Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending
Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.
Harvard Health
Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024
Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Commission Calls Methuen’s Use of Former Councilor as Police Officer ‘Brazen Example of Abuse’
The state Civil Service Commission ruled Thursday the former Methuen police chief’s use of a former city council chairman as a full-time police officer is a “most brazen example of abuse which occurred (in plain sight)” of using non-civil service personnel in the department. Further, commissioners said...
The First Telephone Line in USA
The first telephone line in the United States of America was installed in 1877, connecting Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts to his assistant's hardware store in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first city to use the telephone was Boston, Massachusetts.
