Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.

WEST NEWBURY, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO