Sen. Payano, Area Reps. Call on Regulator to Roll Back ‘Unfair and Deeply Damaging’ Electric Rates
Newly sworn-in Sen. Pavel Payano and Rep. Francisco Paulino joined a number of area legislators last week urging the state Department of Public Utilities to roll back its approval of higher electricity rates in light of dropping oil prices. Payano, one of Haverhill’s new senators, and freshmen Reps. Paulino, representing...
Methuen Education Official Calls Schools the ‘Prevention Arm of the Mental Health System’
A report that tapped a Methuen school official, among others, suggests the potential for schools and pediatric primary care providers to play a more significant role in addressing a “long-standing crisis” in children’s behavioral health,. The 45-page report, released Thursday by the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans,...
Attendance, Staffing, Program Expansion to Take Center Spots in Haverhill School Spending Priorities
With school budget season fast approaching, members of the Haverhill School Committee last Thursday presented some of its ideas on top issues requiring attention in the upcoming year. Committee member Gail M. Sullivan outlined her top priority, saying in order for education to be effective students first have to attend...
Mirra Makes Case to Special House Committee to be Named Election Winner; Cites ‘Human Error’
Chris Lisinski, State House News Service. Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
Board Seeks Merrimac Resident to Represent Town on Whittier Tech School Committee
Merrimac candidates are being sought to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee. Paul Tucker, who has represented Merrimac on the Committee since 1994, plans to retire at the end of his current term on April 1. The board member serves to represent the...
A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending
Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.
