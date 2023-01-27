Read full article on original website
Daniel James
1d ago
congress is all corrupt we need to abolish them and start over with a 3 year term limits 3 years your out not 50 years later still wasting time and money
Washington Examiner
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
SFGate
Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question
President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
Chinese donors funneled millions into university running Penn Biden Center during Biden presidency: report
The University of Pennsylvania has received millions from Chinese donors amid the Biden presidency and classified documents scandal, a new investigation found.
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
msn.com
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Biden's Classified Documents Problem Just Got Worse
The new documents were reportedly found inside President Joe Biden's home in Delaware.
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
Hunter Biden's email to Burisma business partner infers 'direct access' to classified information: Cruz
Lawyers in the Biden document scandal alleged the president donated 1,850 boxes of material and 415 gigabytes of digital records to the University of Delaware.
Democrats Schiff and Swalwell fundraising off getting booted from Intel Committee amid McCarthy feud
Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell are fundraising off their removal from the House Intelligence Committee by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office
President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
John Kennedy rips Biden over GOP Medicare cut suggestion: 'Not even George Santos would' claim that
Sen. John Kennedy criticized President Biden over his comments on what Republicans want to do with Medicare on "The Story," adding that Biden is the only American who thinks the country's going in the right direction.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
Biden donor offered prez’s convict niece Caroline $85K job she called ‘below minimum wage’
A major donor to President Biden offered his ne’er-do-well niece a job in Los Angeles to help her get back on her feet in the summer of 2018, only for her to scoff at the $85,000 annual salary as “below minimum wage,” according to emails and text messages found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. The drama unfolded as Caroline Biden, then 31, pleaded guilty on July 26 of that year to racking up over $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card. She was sentenced to two years of probation, which she wanted to serve in California near her beloved cousin Hunter....
GOP lawmaker confronted by CNN for ‘only caring about’ Biden and not Trump classified documents
Rep James Comer was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday whether he and other Republicans were holding Joe Biden to a double standard after refusing to criticise former president Donald Trump for his stash of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.The question came as the GOP, including Mr Comer, have vowed to investigate whether Mr Biden mishandled classified materials as they take power in the House. Mr Comer is set to lead at least some of that effort as the incoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the House’s main investigative body.He and other Republicans have faced...
