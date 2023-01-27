ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wymt.com

Johnson County officials looking for missing person

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Fruth Pharmacy named Regional Drug Chain of the Year

POINT PLEASANT — Fruth Pharmacy has been making its mark in the industry over the past 70 years by sticking to old-fashioned values and the motto “to do the right thing” as it continues to help take care of its patients and customers. Lynne Fruth, the chain’s...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
erienewsnow.com

Beloved 'Weinerman' statue returned to West Virginia restaurant

A West Virginia restaurant is celebrating after its beloved "Weinerman" statue was returned. The statue was stolen from Dairy Winkle, a restaurant in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia, according to a January 19 news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The business suffered a fire on January 11. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Wenstrup’s staff to be in Lawrence County Monday

Staff members of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, will be in Lawrence County on Monday to take questions and help constituents of Ohio’s 2nd District. From 9–11 a.m. on Monday, the staff will be at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point. Among...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

OUS Legacy Awards on Tuesday

For the past three decades, Ohio University Southern has celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the month of January. Part of this celebration is honoring individuals and groups in the Tri-State for their exemplary social responsibility in adhering to and exemplifying the ideals espoused by King.
ATHENS, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pancake breakfast coming up

The Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast will return on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be from 7 a.m.–noon at the Knights of Columbus hall, located at 2101 S. Third St., Ironton. An $8 donation will get you pancakes, sausage links and coffee, juice or milk. You can...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
MADISON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Marshall drops 86-82 decision to UL

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) suffered a double-overtime loss, 86-82, to the ULM Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Taevion Kinsey played in his 144th career game to pass Darius George’s mark of 143...
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County blighted properties to be torn down

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Meigs County will have funding for 22 locations of blighted and vacant structures for demolition to make room for new economic development. “It’s been a tedious process getting everything lined up to proceed with demolition however, we are optimistic and thankful for any and all assistance from the state level to help clean up some blight in out county,” said Jimmy Will Meigs County Commissioner.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

ODOT road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work began on Oct. 3 for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Traffic impacts will include a shifted and narrowed lane on the ramp, as well as periodic 10-15 minute closures of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Student found deceased on college campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Childers helps rally Pointers by Ironton

SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced. But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
IRONTON, OH

