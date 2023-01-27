COLUMBUS, Ohio— Meigs County will have funding for 22 locations of blighted and vacant structures for demolition to make room for new economic development. “It’s been a tedious process getting everything lined up to proceed with demolition however, we are optimistic and thankful for any and all assistance from the state level to help clean up some blight in out county,” said Jimmy Will Meigs County Commissioner.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO