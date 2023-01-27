Read full article on original website
Trio of Friends Brings First Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Location to Charlotte
known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, has just opened in Charlotte at 2040 Freeman Park Dr. Capriotti’s brings the Charlotte community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.
mynews13.com
Carowinds' new land construction on pace for spring opening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds gave an update on the ongoing construction of its new Aeronautica Landing. The new section of park, themed on air travel and innovation, is set to open this spring, according to park staff Monday. Despite the recent rain and winter weather in the area, the...
tourcounsel.com
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Publix sets date for Huntersville store opening
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It seems Publix has set the date for its next supermarket opening in the region. According to its website, the grocer’s store at North Creek Village in Huntersville will have its grand opening on Feb. 8. It is the anchor tenant of North Creek Village,...
How Long Does Delta 8 High Last?
MINT HILL, NC – If you have not tried Delta 8, this article should clear up one of the main questions that most people have….How long does the high last?. A Delta 8 high can last from 3 to 10 hours. The exact amount of time will depend on the person taking Delta 8, the method of consumption, and the amount of Delta 8 they took.
US wine industry has a young people problem, report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report shows a grim reality for the American wine industry, and if something doesn't change soon, it could spell disaster for winemakers and advertisers. American winemakers have an old people problem. Let's connect the dots. A new report found wine is only growing with...
concordnc.gov
Downtown Concord Market Street Road Closure for Novi Construction
Contractors will temporarily close Market Street from January 31 – February 1 and then again from February 7 through February 9 in order to remove the construction crane located at the Novi Rise site , take it for a safety inspection, then bring it back and assemble it on the Novi Lofts site. The Novi Lofts project is the last of three residential and mixed-use Novi projects to be constructed in Downtown Concord.
wfmynews2.com
Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
Let it snow ... please? This is the last time Charlotte saw measurable snowfall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The snow lovers are getting restless. Monday marks 366 days since Charlotte last saw measurable snowfall, when 0.2" fell in the Queen City on Jan. 29, 2022, according to chief meteorologist Brad Panovich. So far this winter, only the North Carolina mountains have seen considerable snowfall,...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich
Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
7900 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Bldg 2 Ste B, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Our Ambassador program is a great way to get engaged with the business community. We meet and network locally with fellow Chamber ambassadors and are ideal for individuals who have a desire to become more active in the local business environment, and want to raise awareness of their business or organization.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
WCNC
Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
country1037fm.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina
We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
country1037fm.com
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
qcitymetro.com
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
Mint Hill Library Offers Writing Group
MINT HILL, NC – Writers of all experience and skill levels are encouraged to join their peers at the Mint Hill Library on the third Saturday of each month to exchange ideas, share work and feedback, and meet other local amateur writers. “The group meets once a month to...
Crowders Mountain to receive $2 million to improve hiking trails
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Improved hiking trails at Crowders Mountain are on the way. North Carolina State Parks announced this week that $2 million will be granted to Crowders Mountain in an effort to improve hiking trails. Over the last year, more than 750,000 people visited Crowders Mountain State...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar
Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
country1037fm.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
