Mint Hill, NC

Charlotte Stories

Trio of Friends Brings First Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Location to Charlotte

known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, has just opened in Charlotte at 2040 Freeman Park Dr. Capriotti’s brings the Charlotte community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Carowinds' new land construction on pace for spring opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds gave an update on the ongoing construction of its new Aeronautica Landing. The new section of park, themed on air travel and innovation, is set to open this spring, according to park staff Monday. Despite the recent rain and winter weather in the area, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina

Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
GASTONIA, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Long Does Delta 8 High Last?

MINT HILL, NC – If you have not tried Delta 8, this article should clear up one of the main questions that most people have….How long does the high last?. A Delta 8 high can last from 3 to 10 hours. The exact amount of time will depend on the person taking Delta 8, the method of consumption, and the amount of Delta 8 they took.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

US wine industry has a young people problem, report shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report shows a grim reality for the American wine industry, and if something doesn't change soon, it could spell disaster for winemakers and advertisers. American winemakers have an old people problem. Let's connect the dots. A new report found wine is only growing with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
concordnc.gov

Downtown Concord Market Street Road Closure for Novi Construction

Contractors will temporarily close Market Street from January 31 – February 1 and then again from February 7 through February 9 in order to remove the construction crane located at the Novi Rise site , take it for a safety inspection, then bring it back and assemble it on the Novi Lofts site. The Novi Lofts project is the last of three residential and mixed-use Novi projects to be constructed in Downtown Concord.
CONCORD, NC
wfmynews2.com

Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce

7900 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Bldg 2 Ste B, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Our Ambassador program is a great way to get engaged with the business community. We meet and network locally with fellow Chamber ambassadors and are ideal for individuals who have a desire to become more active in the local business environment, and want to raise awareness of their business or organization.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina

We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams

In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Library Offers Writing Group

MINT HILL, NC – Writers of all experience and skill levels are encouraged to join their peers at the Mint Hill Library on the third Saturday of each month to exchange ideas, share work and feedback, and meet other local amateur writers. “The group meets once a month to...
MINT HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar

Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List

Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

