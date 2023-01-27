CHARLOTTE – Good News, rates are going down! Yes, you read that right. Mortgage interest rates have been declining at a very good pace since the middle of 2022 when they peak in the 7%’s. Now one may think, but the fed continues to raise rates? That is true, and that is also why rates are going down. It sounds the opposite, but the main driving force behind interest rates currently are the inflation numbers. When inflation is rising at a rapid pace, it tells lenders that money is not going to be worth as much in the future; therefore, they need to collect more of it, in the future, to be equal to the value of the dollar today (hint: higher rates/higher interest). But as inflation peaks and begins to lessen, the lenders use the same method that the value of the dollar is “increasing,” meaning they can lower interest rates, and collect less interest.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO