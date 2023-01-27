Suga’s Valentino Turn, Woolrich Charity Capsule, Jake Gyllenhaal Fronts Ginori

COMPLETING THE TRIO: As if fashion needed another display of the power of K-pop this week, the throngs of fans that lined Paris Pont Alexandre III bridge for a glimpse of Min Yoongi, better known as BTS’s Suga, served as the final showcase.

His first appearance as an official Valentino brand ambassador completed the trilogy of BTS members making their mark, following J-Hope at Louis Vuitton and Jimin at Dior — for this fashion week at least.

Suga kept a quiet profile, walking the black carpet before taking to the front row, flanked by Sam Smith and Doja Cat. Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli brought out a bevy of music stars for his front row, including Charli XCX and Dove Cameron.

The queen of pop herself, Kylie Minogue, also made the front row in a very gold sequined suit that fit the “Disco” theme of her latest album.

“It’s always been a dream to come to a Valentino show,” said the singer. She’s recently relocated back to her home country of Australia, but wasn’t quite on the other side of the world before Wednesday night’s show.

She got a sneak peek ahead of the show by visiting the atelier to be dressed. Ever the performer, Piccioli claimed calm, Minogue said. “I asked, ‘How are your stress levels?’ and Pierpaolo goes, ‘Stress? No stress.’ He was very, very concerned on details, but I’ve got the easy job tonight.”

While she said she was shopping for upcoming events, the singer wouldn’t divulge any details about her rumored Las Vegas residency.

Anne Hathaway made an entrance and sat amongst the arches and pitch black floor of the clandestine club. Sam Smith, whose new album comes out Friday, introduced himself to Suga and the two posed for pics. Smith chatted with pal Charli XCX before switching seats with some of Piccioli’s family members so they could be seated next to each other. Throw in a dog named Miranda, after “The Devil Wears Prada” fashion editor Miranda Priestly, and it was the perfect couture circus.

“It’s a spectacle and I really love drama, so I’m hoping for extra drama, just give me all of it times 10,” XCX said, throwing an unprintable word or two in there. She praised her Valentino outfit, which changed up her look.

“I’m wearing this cape, which I love, and is also very Snape, very Alan Rickman fashion king,” she joked of the late Harry Potter star. “I’ve just never worn anything like this. There’s a lot of extremes and drama with fashion.”

XCX will be touring later this year and admitted her prep is a little unusual. “I do a lot of partying actually. I think you just have to keep going. That’s kind of been my motto. It’s not the healthiest though,” she joked.

“Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park was on crutches due to her “Beyoncé injury” having become a little too emotional at the singer’s Dubai concert last weekend. Ever dedicated to fashion, she still sported high heels — albeit accessorized with an ankle brace.

The K-pop fan was excited to be a few seats down from Suga, and said she had met Blackpink’s Lisa at a charity concert the night before. “She’s the sweetest, and we are both fans of each other so that was amazing.” Unfortunately the crutches in the tight space were keeping her in her seat. “I don’t think I’m going to be able to say [hi] to anyone tonight.”

But she did catch up with Anne Hathaway later, and the two took a selfie.

“The White Lotus” Season Two star Beatrice Grannò was brimming with excitement for her first fashion show, in a head-to-toe Valentino print on tights and an oversized shirt for an unusual twist.

“I love this outfit because it’s quite powerful, it’s quite bold,” she said, doing a twirl for cameras. — RHONDA RICHFORD

WOOL-CHARITY: After tapping artist Lucien Smith to front its fall 2020 ad campaign, Woolrich is dropping a capsule collection of archive-drawn workwear pieces that will benefit Serving the People, Smith’s nonprofit organization.

The New York-based painter and film director, known for his abstract artworks painted with fire extinguishers, visited the Woolrich archives and in a four-handed effort selected three signature patterns for the outdoors-y capsule.

They include the black and red “Hunting Check” motif worked for a half-zippered polar fleece; the 1987 camouflage pattern “Shadowbark” applied to a nylon jumpsuit and double-faced blanket equipped with handles and straps, and Woolrich ’s signature solid bright orange, which decks a Ripstop nylon puffer and a woolen overshirt. A merino wool beanie and scarf in archive patterns complement the offering.

Retailing between 250 euros and 590 euros for ready-to-wear pieces, the capsule drops Friday at Woolrich’s e-commerce, as well as on the Serving the People’s website and at hip retailer Slam Jam.

As part of the tie-up Woolrich has pledged to support Smith’s organization, self-billed as a “group of creatives and technologists building the future of creativity, collaboration and communication.” The association promotes young creatives offering them a platform to showcase their talent.

The ad campaign for the Woolrich by STP capsule collection.

It comes with a dedicated logo that combines the names of the brand and the association in a slightly revisited font. This was developed by Fergus Purcell, the illustrator known as Fergadelic, who’s perhaps best known for designing skate brand Palace’s Penrose triangle logo. He has also worked with fashion designers including Marc Jacobs, Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley and Ashley Williams.

A dedicated campaign flanking the capsule’s launch was shot by Ryan McGinley during a road trip with his crew and Smith in upstate New York. — MARTINO CARRERA

GYLLENHAAL FOR GINORI: For the first time, Ginori 1735 is turning to Hollywood to launch a new advertising campaign.

The storied porcelain brand has tapped actor Jake Gyllenhaal to front the ads in images lensed by Gray Sorrenti, which will be released in May.

“Jake Gyllenhaal is a great master of his art, with a strong personal style and naturally embodies a timeless elegance and class that flawlessly express the perfect blend between heritage and innovation of our house,” said Alain Prost, chairman and chief executive officer of Ginori 1735, as the actor is described as a longtime fan of the brand .

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Contour by Getty Images)

“These characteristics make him perfect to reflect Ginori 1735’s vision of bringing art into everyday life and everyday life into art fully expressing one’s individuality and overcoming each distinction of age and personality through the passion for Italian culture, color and gracious hospitality,” the CEO added.

Ginori 1735 has been controlled by the Kering Group since 2013 and creates tableware collections, art objects, gifts, flatware and drinkware.

Ginori 1735 has a distribution network that includes its e-commerce channel, which reaches 31 countries globally; flagships in Florence, Milan and Sesto Fiorentino, Italy, and Paris; select dealers in Italy, and high-end department stores and multibrand specialty stores around the world.

Gyllenhaal has just been tapped to work with Ruth Negga in “Presumed Innocent,” the upcoming limited series to run on Appple TV+ and inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same title.

Passionate about sailing, the Oscar-nominated actor has also been fronting men’s scent Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, rolled out in August 2021, the brand’s first fragrance launched under license with L’Oréal. Luna Rossa is the name of the Italian sailing team owned by Prada Group CEO Patrizio Bertelli.

Ginori 1735 refers to the 18th-century origins of the company, when the Marquis Carlo Andrea Ginori launched the future Manifattura di Doccia in the villa of the family estate. Formerly called Richard Ginori , for 285 years its artisans have been producing luxury porcelain tableware and other elements for the home, partnering with artists and luxury brands, most recently for example with Etro and Buccellati , and artists Luke Edward Hall and Paolo Stella. — LUISA ZARGANI

BUNNY HOP: Michael Bastian is already thinking about how to create slightly nerdy versions of a dragon and a snake, the symbols of Lunar New Year for the next two years. But with its floppy ear and black-rimmed glasses, Bastian definitely nailed the bunny, which made its appearance on a variety of sweaters, sweatshirts and shirts to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Brooks Brothers has been creating Lunar New Year collections for a while, but this year the retailer teamed with Gold House, a leading change-making organization for Asians and Pacific Islanders, for the first time. For every product sold, the company is donating $5 to the organization.

Ken Ohashi

On Tuesday night, the retailer hosted more than 150 guests, including influential AAPI leaders, to a Lunar New Year celebration in its Hudson Yards store. The attendees were served Asian-themed hors d’oeuvres from celebrity chef Jordan Andino and special Gold House edition cupcakes with Sprinkles.

Ken Ohashi, chief executive officer of Brooks Brothers, said China is still the second largest market for the company outside of the U.S. and it’s “coming back slowly. But we’re confident that it’ll continue to come back.”

He said partnering with Gold House allows Brooks Brothers to expand its reach with Asian communities both in the U.S. and around the world.

Michael Bastian

Bing Chen, CEO of Gold House, said although this is his company’s first collaboration with Brooks Brothers, he’s hoping it won’t be the last. “Brooks Brothers is America’s oldest retail institution so to engage with them is really exciting,” he said. The goal of Gold House is to promote Asian Pacific culture and champion the new generation of CEOs, including Ohashi, who can communicate the cultural success of the community.

The Year of the Rabbit collection is sold in China, Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan as well as in the U.S. and Canada. — JEAN E. PALMIERI