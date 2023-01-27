ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Gyllenhaal to Front Ginori 1735 Campaign

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoxSe_0kSxmI1m00

GYLLENHAAL FOR GINORI: For the first time, Ginori 1735 is turning to Hollywood to launch a new advertising campaign.

The storied porcelain brand has tapped actor Jake Gyllenhaal to front the ads in images lensed by Gray Sorrenti, which will be released in May.

More from WWD

Jake Gyllenhaal is a great master of his art, with a strong personal style and naturally embodies a timeless elegance and class that flawlessly express the perfect blend between heritage and innovation of our house,” said Alain Prost, chairman and chief executive officer of Ginori 1735, as the actor is described as a longtime fan of the brand .

“These characteristics make him perfect to reflect Ginori 1735’s vision of bringing art into everyday life and everyday life into art fully expressing one’s individuality and overcoming each distinction of age and personality through the passion for Italian culture, color and gracious hospitality,” the CEO added.

Ginori 1735 has been controlled by the Kering Group since 2013 and creates tableware collections, art objects, gifts, flatware and drinkware.

Ginori 1735 has a distribution network that includes its e-commerce channel, which reaches 31 countries globally; flagship stores in Florence, Milan and Sesto Fiorentino, Italy, and Paris; select dealers in Italy, and high-end department stores and multibrand specialty stores around the world.

Gyllenhaal has just been tapped to work with Ruth Negga in “Presumed Innocent,” the upcoming limited series to run on Appple TV+ and inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same title.

Passionate about sailing, the Oscar-nominated actor has also been fronting men’s scent Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, rolled out in August 2021, the brand’s first fragrance launched under license with L’Oréal. Luna Rossa is the name of the Italian sailing team owned by Prada Group CEO Patrizio Bertelli.

Ginori 1735 refers to the 18th-century origins of the company, when the Marquis Carlo Andrea Ginori launched the future Manifattura di Doccia in the villa of the family estate. Formerly called Richard Ginori , for 285 years its artisans have been producing luxury porcelain tableware and other elements for the home, partnering with artists and luxury brands, most recently for example with Etro and Buccellati , and artists Luke Edward Hall and Paolo Stella.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Meet the Designer Behind Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox’s Latex Looks

For Paris-based designer Arthur Avellano, the past year has been quite the ride. Hailing from Toulouse, a city in southwestern France best known for its aerospace industries, he was slowly rebuilding his latex-centric label after the pandemic when he got a call. “One of the coats was selected by Kanye West for Paris Couture Week, but it ended up not being worn,” recalled Avellano. The American rapper nonetheless purchased the coat and Julia Fox was spotted wearing it at her New York birthday bash in January 2022.More from WWDPatou RTW Fall 2023Mugler RTW Fall 2022Maison Sara Chraibi Couture Spring 2023 Within months,...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Elite’ Star Ester Expósito Signs With IMG Models

Spanish actress Ester Expósito has signed with IMG Models. This marks the 23-year-old’s first modeling contract. Best known for her starring role in the Netflix teen drama series “Elite,” Expósito rose to popularity from the hit show, gaining more than 28 million followers on Instagram.More from WWDAustralian Fashion Week Resort 2022 CollectionsMercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia Resort 2019 CollectionsMercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin Getting Ready to Reboot as It Officially Winds Down “Ever since I met the IMG team, I knew we’d get along,” Expósito told WWD in an exclusive statement. “We share a common vision and I believe we’ll do great things together.” She has also been seen...
Vogue Magazine

Apple Martin on Attending Her First Fashion Show

Yesterday’s Chanel spring 2023 couture show in Paris was, unsurprisingly, a star-studded affair. A-listers such as Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, and Vanessa Paradis were all in attendance. However, there was a new face among the celebrity-filled crowd. Apple Martin, the 18-year-old daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, took in her first fashion show from the front row. “The Chanel Couture show was my first fashion experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Chanel and their incredible team for having me,” says Martin. “It was so exciting to see the art in the designs, and the theme of the line emerge throughout the show.”
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Peek Inside the $33 Million Mansion From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, revealing how difficult it was for them to live under the constant media spotlight in the U.K. However, the one aspect of their lives they were not ready to share with millions of people was their home in Montecito, California. They sat for interviews in a different mansion, which is now up for sale with a $33 million asking price. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a look inside the expansive estate.
MONTECITO, CA
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy