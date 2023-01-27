Deputies were searching Sunday for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. The assault happened Friday in East Los Angeles, according to LASD. Deputies did not specify what weapon was used in the assault. Deputies on patrol spotted the suspect's vehicle in East Los Angeles around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators attempted to pull the suspect over, but he evaded them and a pursuit began, deputies added.According to LASD, at one point the suspect tried to assault a deputy with his vehicle. The suspect then ran from the vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Montebello. A perimeter was set up by deputies as they search for the suspect. Around 4:44 p.m. deputies said the suspect gave himself up without force and was taken into custody.

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO