FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Come To The Beach With MeSarah RoseLaguna Beach, CA
CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
newsantaana.com
SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
Shooter Scare at Multiple Walmart Stores Prompts Authorities to Respond
Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County, CA: A third Walmart store in eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, was evacuated after yet another reported man inside a Walmart armed with a gun. Whittier Police Department responded to, and surrounded the Walmart at the Gateway Plaza Center located at...
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
Three Reports of Armed Intruders at Area Walmarts
A trio of Los Angeles County Walmarts have been the subject of reported armed intruders over the last 24 hours, including one Sunday in Santa Fe Springs that was evacuated as a result.
Deputies arrest suspect in Montebello for assault with deadly weapon on peace officer
Deputies were searching Sunday for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. The assault happened Friday in East Los Angeles, according to LASD. Deputies did not specify what weapon was used in the assault. Deputies on patrol spotted the suspect's vehicle in East Los Angeles around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Investigators attempted to pull the suspect over, but he evaded them and a pursuit began, deputies added.According to LASD, at one point the suspect tried to assault a deputy with his vehicle. The suspect then ran from the vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Montebello. A perimeter was set up by deputies as they search for the suspect. Around 4:44 p.m. deputies said the suspect gave himself up without force and was taken into custody.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
goldrushcam.com
Pasadena Man Who Allegedly Adheres to the Extremist Anti-Government “Boogaloo” Movement Charged in Federal Complaint with Possessing Machine Gun
January 29, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with the anti-government extremist “Boogaloo” movement has been charged in a federal criminal. complaint alleging he brandished a loaded “ghost gun” near a South Los Angeles high school late last year, the Justice Department announced last week.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing
Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County police department accused of racial profiling during traffic stop
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence said Saturday that the department’s Professional Standards Bureau has launched an investigation into a traffic stop deemed by the motorist to be racial profiling. “The Costa Mesa Police Department is aware of a video on social media involving...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD arrested three murder suspects
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a male adult, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, was driven to a local hospital by his friend. The friend disclosed to medical staff that an additional shooting victim was in a vehicle in the area of 2100 S. Main Street.
newsantaana.com
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital
The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating shooting where suspect, victim flee
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
KTLA.com
Long Beach police reunite owner with stolen poodle and car
A strange turn of events helped police in Long Beach reunite a stolen car -and a stolen poodle- with their owner, authorities said. Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, officers saw several people pushing a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Walnut Ave. “Officers quickly determined that the vehicle...
