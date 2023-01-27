CHARLOTTE – Recently I had a client to come in with severe back pain. Why does it seem as we grow older that we encounter more back pain than ever? It seems as if our spine, low back (sacram) and hips take the brunt of the impact of what goes on with our bodies. For instance, I stand all day. Bending over, trying to massage my clients using the best posture possible, is sometimes impossible. But I do pay attention. The reason that I think of it with each and every massage is that I feel it when things aren’t right. I feel discomfort if I’m leaning over too much or if I’m using my arms instead of my core.

