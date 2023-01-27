Read full article on original website
How Long Does Delta 8 High Last?
MINT HILL, NC – If you have not tried Delta 8, this article should clear up one of the main questions that most people have….How long does the high last?. A Delta 8 high can last from 3 to 10 hours. The exact amount of time will depend on the person taking Delta 8, the method of consumption, and the amount of Delta 8 they took.
New Year, New Look For Two Mint Hill Businesses
MINT HILL, NC – The new year brings a new look to two well-established Mint Hill businesses. If you’ve driven through Mint Hill’s downtown lately, you’ll notice some changes to the Woof ‘n Hoof. In place of the sign advertising “pet supplies and feed,” the new sign features the clean white silhouette of a dog and cat on a bright blue background.
January Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, January 17, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its first monthly member luncheon of the year at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. The luncheon represented a chance to introduce the Chamber’s 2023 Executive Board: President Phil Angelo (Leisure Travel Experts), Vice President Sharon Allen Johnson (H&S Therapeutic Services), Secretary Lisa Lane (Massage Sanctuary), Treasurer Terry Aaseby (Terry Aaseby, CPA, LLC), and Immediate Past President Rick Pensiton (Pensiton Deason Attorneys at Law).
January Report On Mint Hill Town Hall Commissioners Meeting
MINT HILL, NC – The first meeting of the Board of Commissioners for 2023 was held recently at the Town Hall on a cool, rain-soaked and windy evening. Due to the weather, we did not have a large crowd in attendance, but those who had a commitment to attend all showed up prepared to make their proposals to the Town Commissioners.
Pets Need Self-Care
CHARLOTTE – Self-care has been defined as the process of establishing behaviors to ensure holistic well-being of oneself, to promote health, and to actively manage illness when it occurs. Individuals engage in some form of self-care daily with food choices, exercise, sleep, and dental care. As a pet parent,...
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
AFJROTC Cadet Lily Todd Receives ROTC College Scholarships
MINT HILL, NC – Independence High School Senior Lily Todd, an AFJROTC Cadet and leader on the Squadron, received scholarships for her academic excellence. Miss Todd, who is an outstanding student currently ranked second in her senior class by a fraction, she is also a key member of the girls varsity basketball team at Indy. She has also participated in many community service activities during her tenure in high school.
Back Pain And Massage
CHARLOTTE – Recently I had a client to come in with severe back pain. Why does it seem as we grow older that we encounter more back pain than ever? It seems as if our spine, low back (sacram) and hips take the brunt of the impact of what goes on with our bodies. For instance, I stand all day. Bending over, trying to massage my clients using the best posture possible, is sometimes impossible. But I do pay attention. The reason that I think of it with each and every massage is that I feel it when things aren’t right. I feel discomfort if I’m leaning over too much or if I’m using my arms instead of my core.
What Do I Need To Bring To File My Taxes
CHARLOTTE – What do I need to bring to file my taxes?. Hey Tax Payer, time to answer that question again. I know you just couldn’t wait to be at this again, but here we are. Time to pay Uncle Sam their share of our income, capital gains, and investments.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
