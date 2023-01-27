ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabusiness.com

New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees

A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Lewis Barbecue launches Greenville catering program

Catering order pick up – any size, any time individuals picking up catering orders may skip the line. Delivery – Lewis Barbecue employees will deliver catering orders to the customer’s destination and set up the order buffet style. Full Service – Catering orders sliced and served on...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville community holds rally for Tyre Nichols

The Greenville community held a rally after the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police on January 7, 2023. People stood outside Greenville City Hall with signs to bring attention to the issue of police brutality on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Art & Light Gallery to host ‘Orangery’ exhibit

“Orangery” will open Jan. 31 at Art & Light Gallery in Greenville. The exhibit, which features works by artist Rachael Van Dyke, will be on display virtually on the gallery’s website and in person at 16 Aiken St. in Greenville through Feb. 25. Van Dyke’s paintings feature abstract...
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

New mural blooms in Newberry

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry officially has a new mural. This new piece of art is located on Tiny Paris Carolina (1109 Caldwell Street, Newberry) and has brought a new splash of color to the area. The owners of Tiny Paris Carolina hired Ricardo Ramirez (Octopusink) to craft this mural...
NEWBERRY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta returns to Greenville

The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta, a festival hosted by High Spirits Events, returns to Greenville on April 30. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” said Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Congregation Beth Israel selects Sharon Cohen as Rabbi

Congregation Beth Israel, a conservative Jewish synagogue in Greenville, has chosen Sharon Cohen as the temple’s Rabbi. She was officially installed in the position on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at 425 Summit Drive. “Having grown up in Tennessee and having spent two decades working as a rabbi and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy