Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue launches Greenville catering program
Catering order pick up – any size, any time individuals picking up catering orders may skip the line. Delivery – Lewis Barbecue employees will deliver catering orders to the customer’s destination and set up the order buffet style. Full Service – Catering orders sliced and served on...
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville community holds rally for Tyre Nichols
The Greenville community held a rally after the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police on January 7, 2023. People stood outside Greenville City Hall with signs to bring attention to the issue of police brutality on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the...
Winter Weather Week: Icing the Swamp Rabbits’ rink
In order to make sure the ice is playable, they have to factor in our ever-changing Carolina winter weather.
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash over construction of new facility
The Greenville Transit Authority responded to backlash over construction of its new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.
greenvillejournal.com
Art & Light Gallery to host ‘Orangery’ exhibit
“Orangery” will open Jan. 31 at Art & Light Gallery in Greenville. The exhibit, which features works by artist Rachael Van Dyke, will be on display virtually on the gallery’s website and in person at 16 Aiken St. in Greenville through Feb. 25. Van Dyke’s paintings feature abstract...
New mural blooms in Newberry
NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry officially has a new mural. This new piece of art is located on Tiny Paris Carolina (1109 Caldwell Street, Newberry) and has brought a new splash of color to the area. The owners of Tiny Paris Carolina hired Ricardo Ramirez (Octopusink) to craft this mural...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
greenvillejournal.com
Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta returns to Greenville
The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta, a festival hosted by High Spirits Events, returns to Greenville on April 30. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” said Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
greenvillejournal.com
Big crowds come out for Daylight Burritos’ San Diego-style breakfast burritos
Growing up in San Diego, Richard Mata’afa skipped class to get burritos in high school. When he moved to Alabama for school and later moved to Greenville in 2016, he would first want to get a California burrito the second he visited home. Although working at Northwood Middle School...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville. The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Congregation Beth Israel selects Sharon Cohen as Rabbi
Congregation Beth Israel, a conservative Jewish synagogue in Greenville, has chosen Sharon Cohen as the temple’s Rabbi. She was officially installed in the position on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at 425 Summit Drive. “Having grown up in Tennessee and having spent two decades working as a rabbi and...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
WYFF4.com
Lockheed Martin gives update on loud boom heard in Honea Path, South Carolina
New information was released about a loud boom heard in part of the Upstate Thursday morning. WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails about a loud boom heard in Honea Path. The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook:. "What was heard and felt in town earlier...
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
Comments / 0