ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Christian rallies for big win over Rockford Lutheran; a Crosstown Classic

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYnGm_0kSxkNE900

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A game that had been much anticipated in Rockford for the past couple months did not disappoint Thursday night. Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran went at it back and forth with Rockford Christian prevailing in the end 76-70.

The two teams exploded with their up tempo play in the opening quarter combining to score 49 points. Lutheran built up a 12-point lead at halftime. The Crusaders increased that to 15 in the second half. But the Royal Lions flipped a switch and senior guard Kevion Cummings got hot. He scored eight straight points at one stretch to help Rockford Christian take the lead and the Royal Lions hung on.

Rockford Christian improves to 23-1 overall. Lutheran is now 14-8. Both teams remain 3-0 in Big Northern Conference play. This was their non-conference game. The conference matchup will happen Valentine’s Day night, February 14 at Lutheran.

For highlights of this game and postgame reaction watch the media player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Co-op repeats as NIC-10 wrestling champion

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere Co-op claimed its second straight NIC-10 team wrestling championship Saturday at Harlem High School. Belvidere Co-op claimed six individual championships to narrowly edge Hononegah by 10.5 points in the team standings. Hononegah had four individual champions. Harlem finished in third place. NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS (2022-23)1. Belvidere (Co-op) 212.52. Hononegah 202.03. Harlem […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ January 27, 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime’ from Friday night, January 27. Highlights include the big Boylan at Auburn game. Plus, Guilford knocking off Harlem to hang on to first place. Also, Rockford East and the Rockford Lutheran boys getting back on track after losses earlier in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran wins battle against Lisle Sr. and battle of the Weber coaching brothers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers. Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem Lady Huskies post impressive win against Guilford

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Harlem Lady Huskies posted their most impressive win of the season Friday knocking off Guilford 51-37. Harlem improves its record to 18-8 overall and 11-4 in the NIC-10 pulling into a tie with Guilford for third place. Guilford is also 11-4 in the conference and 19-9 overall. For highlights watch […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Machesney Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jefferson High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet NIU’s new Huskie mascot

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University introduced the Huskie’s new mascot on Friday, Mission III. Mission III is a three-month-old puppy who comes to NIU from a British Columbia, Canada-based breeder. “She really set Mission III up for success in his first few months, and he seems to be theright dog for the job,” […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Starting Tuesday, restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and creative carry-out. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Community members can […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy