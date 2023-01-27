ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Raiders snap 2-game losing skid, top Milwaukee 93-86

By Joey DeBerardino
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State guards Alex Huibregtse and Andrew Welage each posted their career-high in points to lead the Raiders to a 93-86 win over Milwaukee on Thursday night, snapping the team’s two-game losing streak at home.

Huibregtse led the way with 25 points, while Welage added 19. Huibregtse, who made his first career start as well, hit 5-10 three pointers on the night.

Trey Calvin also reached double digits in scoring with 25 points, along with 6 rebounds.

The team tied its season-high for three pointers made in a game with 10.

The Raiders are now 2-0 against the Panthers this season, with the first victory coming earlier this month. WSU defeated Milwaukee 78-74 in overtime.

Wright State men’s hoops improves to 12-10 overall and 5-6 in conference play. The Raiders will wrap up their four-game home stand against Green Bay in league action Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Nutter Center.

