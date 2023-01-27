ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler Lions baseball program receives $10,000 donation

By Garrett Sanders, Tyler ISD
 3 days ago

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation hosted a surprise check presentation for the Tyler High School Varsity Baseball team to celebrate a $10,000 donation from the DICK’S Foundation’s Sports Matter program.

The presentation was held at Mike Carter Field before the team’s scheduled practice. Representatives from DICK’S and Tyler ISD leadership, including board member Lindsey Harrison, were in attendance. Harrison played a key role in securing the grant for the team.

Head Baseball Coach Seth Gibson received a card that read in part, “At the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, we believe sport has the power to change lives and community. Knowing that you have put so much heart and soul into fundraising for these boys, we want to support your efforts. We are honored to commit $10,000 to ensure the team has the gear they need for a successful season! Go Lions!”

The Sports Matter grant from the DICK’S Foundation will help fund much-needed equipment for student-athletes on the team to ensure all teammates are ready for the upcoming season.

