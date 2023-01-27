Read full article on original website
Related
Lil’ Yachty Shares Cover For ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album
After contributing to 21 Savage and Drake’s Her Loss, Lil’ Yachty is ready to return with a new body of work. On Tuesday, he shared the artwork for his forthcoming project, Let’s Start Here. Set for release on January 27, the Georgia native’s newest LP is covered by a piece of AI-generated artwork that appears to show a set of record executive frighteningly laughing as they present a contract for someone to sign.
Reuben Vincent Bares His Heart On ‘Love Is War’
Some artists stumble into the world of music. Others may find their way into the industry later in life after trying a few other things. Within a third group, there is a collection of artists who have been building a catalog of records since they were sitting in eighth-period English class. Queen City’s own Reuben Vincent is the latter. From the day he connected with 9th Wonder as a 16-year-old high school student, he has been building to the moment he would rap alongside North Carolina legend Rapsody and inking a deal with Roc Nation. This Friday, he crosses another item off of his checklist — releasing his debut studio LP, Love Is War.
Chlöe Drops The ‘Pray It Away’ Video
It appears that it will be a Bailey sister summer. With Halle Bailey prepping the release of The Little Mermaid and seemingly working on her new music, her older, Chlöe, has popped out with a movie role of her own and a major announcement. After delivering a number of successful pop singles and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, she set the release date for her debut solo album, In Pieces. The highly-anticipated project is set to drop this March.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
John Wells Digs Deep For The Live Rendition Of ‘No Drugs In Heaven’
As fans of music, poetry, film, television and art, we ask a lot of creatives. We ask them to be prolific at the rate at which they release new music. We also ask that they deliver something new and exciting each time. To top it all off, we ask that they open up their hearts and voices to the highest degree in order to build a connection with the viewer or listener. Putting it plainly, it’s a lot to ask of any creative to meet those standards, but we are thankful when they do. Not too long ago, an artist out of the city of Baltimore by the name of John Wells delivered an incredibly in-depth track called “No Drugs In Heaven” that will damn near leave you in tears when you hear it.
Majo, Reggie Becton Set Release Date For ‘Honey’ Remix
Reggie Becton is no stranger to collaboration. In recent months, he’s teamed up with Khi Infinite to drop “Pineapple Rum” and Jordan Hawkins to release “Screamin’.” Not to be forgotten, he’s also been teasing a new record called “Don Julio” with Shah Infinite. Now, it appears that he’s locked in with another talented act that the world of music needs to keep its eye on, Majo.
Usher, Missy Elliott And Mariah Carey To Lead 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival
Festival season may be a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped promoters and organizers from sharing pieces of exciting news. Leading the way, Governors Ball indicated that Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Lizzo and Lil’ Baby would be taking the stage in New York. Shortly thereafter, Goldenvoice extended its partnership with YouTube and made way for the festival to be live-streamed to those who can’t make it out to California.
Madonna Sets Dates For ‘The Celebration Tour’
Madonna is taking her way back to the stage. In a star-studded YouTube video, the pop icon accepted Amy Schumer’s dare to go on tour. Shortly thereafter, she shared the dates for the “The Celebration Tour” with her fans. According to a release, the tour will highlight “her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.” Also, the tour will “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”
Saweetie To Make Guest Appearance In Season Two Of ‘Bel-Air’
Season two of Bel-Air is set to kick off on February 25, 2023. In the second chapter of the classic show’s reimagination on Peacock, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones and Olly Sholotan will return to the screen. Also, it appears that the duo will have a few special guests along the way.
Madonna Scraps Biopic In Favor Of Tour
Just a few days ago, Antoine Fuqua took to the director’s post for the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic. Today, it appears that another pop icon has scrapped a film chronicling her life. According to Variety, Madonna has scrapped a biopic at Universal Pictures that was set to star Julia Garner.
‘M3GAN’ Sequel Earns January 2025 Release Date
It appears that the story of Megan, the chaotic AI-like doll, is not done just yet. After a successful run in theaters, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse have decided to bring the film back around for a sequel. “After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a...
Tensions Rise In ‘Bel-Air’ Season Two Trailer
It all goes down in the summertime! Following an explosive end to season one of the hit Peacock series, Bel-Air, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, and the California crew return for a new chapter. Within the first trailer for the show’s second season, Morgan Cooper and company pack...
Starz Renews ‘BMF’ For Third Season
BMF isn’t finished just yet. After bringing in more than four million viewers for the start of season two, BMF has officially earned a spot for a third season at Starz. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby of Starz told The Hollywood Reporter.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For ‘Sad Boy’ With Live Edition Of ‘Sway’
“I can’t watch a man sing a song,” Jerry Seinfeld said way back when. “What, are you crazy?” Elaine Barnes fired back. To this day, much of the world stands on the side of Elaine Barnes. Over the years, a collection of artists ranging from Marvin Gaye in the 1970s to Brent Faiyaz in the 2020s have been able to pull in listeners time and time again. As a matter of fact, both Marvin Gaye and Brent Faiyaz are from the same Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area. More recently, an artist out of Prince George’s County by the name of Reggie Becton has been pulling out crowds to see him live. Just last year, he delivered shows in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. before being forced to cancel his show in New York due to COVID-19 precautions. Fortunately, he’s offering a substitute to those who were hoping to see him in New York.
Cordae Hints At Potential Joint EP With Anderson .Paak & J. Cole
There are few things that get people going quite like a joint mixtape or album with prominent artists and producers. In recent years, Drake has teamed up with Future to deliver What A Time To Be Alive and Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk dropped Voice of the Heroes. Not to be forgotten, Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss late last year. Now, it appears that a new trio could be emerging.
Goldevoice Partners With YouTube To Livestream Coachella Through 2026
Goldenvoice and YouTube have renewed their exclusive live stream and content partnership through 2026. Under the partnership, YouTube will continue to provide a live stream of Goldenvoice’s annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14-16, 2023. One week later, the festival will return to the valley on April 21-23, 2023. Throughout both weekends, fans can enjoy performances from Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. Per Variety, all 125,000 tickets for this year’s festival have been sold.
Ness Julius Shares A Live Performance Of ‘Can’t Call It’
In any art form, there is no one thing that an artist must do. Whether it’s music, film, television, fine art or even poetry, there is the freedom to express yourself in any way that you see fit. Out in California, artists have taken this mantra and pushed it to the limit for decades, but this recent crop of acts has taken things in new directions. In one neighborhood, there may be BLXST fusing together Rap and R&B in a smooth way. Elsewhere, you may have India Shawn pulling together Soul and R&B in her own musical gumbo. Within this exciting and always evolving scene, one city, in particular, is often overlooked — Bakersfield. A rising talent out of the city by the name of Ness Julius is looking to change that for good.
SZA’s ‘S.O.S’ Spends Seventh Straight Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart
The top of the Billboard 200 chart remains unchanged for a seventh consecutive week. In the week ending January 26, SZA moved 110,000 units of her sophomore studio LP, S.O.S. The December 2022 release becomes the first album from a female artist to top the chart for seven weeks since Taylor Swift’s Folklore did so in 2020. Furthermore, SZA’s latest LP becomes the first R&B album to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since Whitney Houston’s Whitney in 1987. Ultimately, Whitney ended up spending eleven weeks atop the chart.
Succession To Return For Season Four In March
The time has come for the battle to begin. After an explosive finale in season three, Succession is on its way back to the silver screen this spring. To preview what is to come, HBO has shared the first trailer for the new season. “This is a chessboard, and every...
