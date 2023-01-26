MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday night. John Delee, 22 of Salem, New Hampshire been arrested, the New Hampshire Attorney General announced.Police found Timothy Pouliot with apparent gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. on Old Granite Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the A.G. said. Investigators believe a fight occurred inside The Goat Bar and Grill which led to a confrontation outside the bar and a shooting occurred. Delee was charged with second-degree murder.Anyone who saw the shooting, or the events leading up to it, is asked to call Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529 or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO