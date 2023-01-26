Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rutland man arrested for murder after deadly stabbing
Brandon McRae, 36, is accused of stabbing and killing another man in Rutland City Saturday night.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
WGME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
whdh.com
Police: Suspected DUI driver with child passenger slams into house in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said. Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.
Pittsfield woman found not guilty of lying to police
A Pittsfield woman was found not guilty of lying to police while they were investigating a murder from 2017.
WMUR.com
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Manchester bar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Manchester man outside a bar early Saturday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said John Delee, 22, of Salem, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI drugs in Sharon
SHARON — A 35-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Sharon today. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post at around 11:05 a.m. Police say they were able to locate the...
Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody
Massachusetts officials confirmed an "innocent bystander" was killed in a shooting between two other parties at Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. One person was taken into custody
22-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Manchester, NH bar
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday night. John Delee, 22 of Salem, New Hampshire been arrested, the New Hampshire Attorney General announced.Police found Timothy Pouliot with apparent gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. on Old Granite Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the A.G. said. Investigators believe a fight occurred inside The Goat Bar and Grill which led to a confrontation outside the bar and a shooting occurred. Delee was charged with second-degree murder.Anyone who saw the shooting, or the events leading up to it, is asked to call Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529 or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on U.S. Route 5 at around 2:10 a.m. According to the report, Chelsea M. Ovaitte was operating...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
WMUR.com
Family of man killed in shooting outside Manchester bar remember him as kind and positive soul
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot's mother, Michelle, the loss of her son, is simply too much to bear. "Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle Pouliot, asked through tears. Early Saturday morning, the Manchester native's life was cut short, when he was shot outside...
newportdispatch.com
Man held without bail following arrest in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of court-ordered conditions of release at the Valrock Motel at around 7:40 p.m. Police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, violated his court-ordered conditions of release. Pierro-Donahue was...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street
MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
whdh.com
NH couple arrested for housing 5 children in disturbing conditions, including floors covered with feces
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester couple is facing multiple counts of child endangerment after officers discovered five children living in what police considered “deplorable” conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly three weeks after police first discovered and removed...
WMUR.com
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
manchesterinklink.com
Superior Court decision: Manchester Police supervisor names to be released in racist meme case
CONCORD, NH – The Hillsborough Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2023, issued a decision ordering that the public has a right to the names of two Manchester Police Department supervisors who were part of a group of officers that received from a fellow officer a text message sharing a racist meme picturing George Floyd.
Troy PD attempting to ID driver who led officers on brief chase
Police are working to identify a suspect, who led them on a brief chase in the city of Troy Friday night.
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
Comments / 0