Wardsboro, VT

WPRI 12 News

Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
HOLYOKE, MA
WGME

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged with murder after shooting outside Manchester bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Manchester man outside a bar early Saturday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said John Delee, 22, of Salem, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI drugs in Sharon

SHARON — A 35-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Sharon today. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post at around 11:05 a.m. Police say they were able to locate the...
SHARON, VT
CBS Boston

22-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Manchester, NH bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday night. John Delee, 22 of Salem, New Hampshire been arrested, the New Hampshire Attorney General announced.Police found Timothy Pouliot with apparent gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. on Old Granite Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the A.G. said. Investigators believe a fight occurred inside The Goat Bar and Grill which led to a confrontation outside the bar and a shooting occurred. Delee was charged with second-degree murder.Anyone who saw the shooting, or the events leading up to it, is asked to call Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529 or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on U.S. Route 5 at around 2:10 a.m. According to the report, Chelsea M. Ovaitte was operating...
WESTMINSTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
PUTNEY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man held without bail following arrest in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of court-ordered conditions of release at the Valrock Motel at around 7:40 p.m. Police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, violated his court-ordered conditions of release. Pierro-Donahue was...
KILLINGTON, VT
manchesterinklink.com

‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH

