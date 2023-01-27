In any art form, there is no one thing that an artist must do. Whether it’s music, film, television, fine art or even poetry, there is the freedom to express yourself in any way that you see fit. Out in California, artists have taken this mantra and pushed it to the limit for decades, but this recent crop of acts has taken things in new directions. In one neighborhood, there may be BLXST fusing together Rap and R&B in a smooth way. Elsewhere, you may have India Shawn pulling together Soul and R&B in her own musical gumbo. Within this exciting and always evolving scene, one city, in particular, is often overlooked — Bakersfield. A rising talent out of the city by the name of Ness Julius is looking to change that for good.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO