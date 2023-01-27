Read full article on original website
LEMMONS Travels Out To Candy Studio For A Live Performance Of ‘Taurus & Orion’
From its earliest days, R&B and Soul have found a home in the city of New York. Whether its the Apollo Theater, SOBs or a hole-in-the-wall club in Harlem, there are always places for listeners to uncover their new favorite artists. Recently, Citizen Magazine opened up a new space for artists to showcase their talents. As part of the publication’s latest release, Citizen Magazine invited LEMMONS to the Big Apple for a performance of “Taurus & Orion” from her EP, Like The Fruit.
Lil’ Yachty Shares Cover For ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album
After contributing to 21 Savage and Drake’s Her Loss, Lil’ Yachty is ready to return with a new body of work. On Tuesday, he shared the artwork for his forthcoming project, Let’s Start Here. Set for release on January 27, the Georgia native’s newest LP is covered by a piece of AI-generated artwork that appears to show a set of record executive frighteningly laughing as they present a contract for someone to sign.
John Wells Digs Deep For The Live Rendition Of ‘No Drugs In Heaven’
As fans of music, poetry, film, television and art, we ask a lot of creatives. We ask them to be prolific at the rate at which they release new music. We also ask that they deliver something new and exciting each time. To top it all off, we ask that they open up their hearts and voices to the highest degree in order to build a connection with the viewer or listener. Putting it plainly, it’s a lot to ask of any creative to meet those standards, but we are thankful when they do. Not too long ago, an artist out of the city of Baltimore by the name of John Wells delivered an incredibly in-depth track called “No Drugs In Heaven” that will damn near leave you in tears when you hear it.
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley & Snoop Dogg To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley and Snoop Dogg will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year. Alongside Riley, Adu and Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are also included in this year’s class of inductees. Together, they will include recent inductees like Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott.
Donald Glover, Janine Nabers Shares First Look At ‘Swarm’
It’s difficult to believe, but an era of television has come to an end. Shows like Queen Sugar, Power, Greenleaf, Empire, Black-ish, Insecure and Atlanta have all come to an end. However, the creative minds behind those popular series are still working. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has expanded the original Power series into an entire universe of television shows. Kenya Barris and company have also expanded Black-ish into Grown-ish. Not to mention, a Greenleaf spin-off is believed to be in the works while Issa Rae moves from Insecure to Rap Sh*t. With all of that going on, Donald Glover has also been hard at work with the follow-up to Atlanta. Today, fans got their hands on the first look of what he has been crafting with the likes of Chlöe Bailey, Dominique Fishback and even Malia Obama.
Usher, Missy Elliott And Mariah Carey To Lead 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival
Festival season may be a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped promoters and organizers from sharing pieces of exciting news. Leading the way, Governors Ball indicated that Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Lizzo and Lil’ Baby would be taking the stage in New York. Shortly thereafter, Goldenvoice extended its partnership with YouTube and made way for the festival to be live-streamed to those who can’t make it out to California.
Madonna Sets Dates For ‘The Celebration Tour’
Madonna is taking her way back to the stage. In a star-studded YouTube video, the pop icon accepted Amy Schumer’s dare to go on tour. Shortly thereafter, she shared the dates for the “The Celebration Tour” with her fans. According to a release, the tour will highlight “her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.” Also, the tour will “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”
Drink Champs Inks Deal With Warner Music Group’s Podcast Network, Interval Presents
N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have locked in a new deal with Warner Music Group’s podcast network, Interval Presents. Under this deal, Interval Presents will hold exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the podcast on all major podcast platforms. “I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and...
Madonna Scraps Biopic In Favor Of Tour
Just a few days ago, Antoine Fuqua took to the director’s post for the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic. Today, it appears that another pop icon has scrapped a film chronicling her life. According to Variety, Madonna has scrapped a biopic at Universal Pictures that was set to star Julia Garner.
Nippa Puts His Own Spin On The Game’s ‘All That’ For BBC 1Xtra
A hit song lives for a moment. A classic record lives for a lifetime. When Raphael Saadiq and D’Angelo got in the studio to create “Lady” in 1995, they did the latter. Whether its through placement in film and television shows or the way it’s played at cookouts around the world, “Lady” has managed to live on for nearly thirty years. For a younger generation, D’Angelo’s classic record may also be known through “All That” by The Game from his memorable LP, Jesus Piece. Bringing together the soul of the original and the bounce of the modern edition, Nippa added a new verse to the track for BBC 1Xtra’s “Hot for 2023” series.
Cordae Hints At Potential Joint EP With Anderson .Paak & J. Cole
There are few things that get people going quite like a joint mixtape or album with prominent artists and producers. In recent years, Drake has teamed up with Future to deliver What A Time To Be Alive and Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk dropped Voice of the Heroes. Not to be forgotten, Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss late last year. Now, it appears that a new trio could be emerging.
Majo, Reggie Becton Set Release Date For ‘Honey’ Remix
Reggie Becton is no stranger to collaboration. In recent months, he’s teamed up with Khi Infinite to drop “Pineapple Rum” and Jordan Hawkins to release “Screamin’.” Not to be forgotten, he’s also been teasing a new record called “Don Julio” with Shah Infinite. Now, it appears that he’s locked in with another talented act that the world of music needs to keep its eye on, Majo.
Tejy Cannot Seem To Win In The ‘Damned If I Do’ Video
Over the weekend, Anthony Yarde challenged Artur Beterbiev for the light heavyweight title. Broadcast live on ESPN+ in the United States, International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley Jr. were on hand to call the fight. Prior to the opening bell, ESPN directed its cameras ringside. Sitting near the apron, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury received a warm welcome from the two champions. Then, the camera shifted toward chart-topping star Stormzy.
Saweetie To Make Guest Appearance In Season Two Of ‘Bel-Air’
Season two of Bel-Air is set to kick off on February 25, 2023. In the second chapter of the classic show’s reimagination on Peacock, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones and Olly Sholotan will return to the screen. Also, it appears that the duo will have a few special guests along the way.
Fall Out Boy Announces First New Album Since 2018
Fall Out Boy is on its way back to the studio. For the first time in five years, the band will release a new album called So Much (For) Stardust on March 24, 2023. The band shared the news via Instagram. “‘Time is luck.’ Finish another tour. You reflect but...
Ness Julius Shares A Live Performance Of ‘Can’t Call It’
In any art form, there is no one thing that an artist must do. Whether it’s music, film, television, fine art or even poetry, there is the freedom to express yourself in any way that you see fit. Out in California, artists have taken this mantra and pushed it to the limit for decades, but this recent crop of acts has taken things in new directions. In one neighborhood, there may be BLXST fusing together Rap and R&B in a smooth way. Elsewhere, you may have India Shawn pulling together Soul and R&B in her own musical gumbo. Within this exciting and always evolving scene, one city, in particular, is often overlooked — Bakersfield. A rising talent out of the city by the name of Ness Julius is looking to change that for good.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For ‘Sad Boy’ With Live Edition Of ‘Sway’
“I can’t watch a man sing a song,” Jerry Seinfeld said way back when. “What, are you crazy?” Elaine Barnes fired back. To this day, much of the world stands on the side of Elaine Barnes. Over the years, a collection of artists ranging from Marvin Gaye in the 1970s to Brent Faiyaz in the 2020s have been able to pull in listeners time and time again. As a matter of fact, both Marvin Gaye and Brent Faiyaz are from the same Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area. More recently, an artist out of Prince George’s County by the name of Reggie Becton has been pulling out crowds to see him live. Just last year, he delivered shows in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. before being forced to cancel his show in New York due to COVID-19 precautions. Fortunately, he’s offering a substitute to those who were hoping to see him in New York.
Starz Renews ‘BMF’ For Third Season
BMF isn’t finished just yet. After bringing in more than four million viewers for the start of season two, BMF has officially earned a spot for a third season at Starz. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby of Starz told The Hollywood Reporter.
Tensions Rise In ‘Bel-Air’ Season Two Trailer
It all goes down in the summertime! Following an explosive end to season one of the hit Peacock series, Bel-Air, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, and the California crew return for a new chapter. Within the first trailer for the show’s second season, Morgan Cooper and company pack...
Goldevoice Partners With YouTube To Livestream Coachella Through 2026
Goldenvoice and YouTube have renewed their exclusive live stream and content partnership through 2026. Under the partnership, YouTube will continue to provide a live stream of Goldenvoice’s annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14-16, 2023. One week later, the festival will return to the valley on April 21-23, 2023. Throughout both weekends, fans can enjoy performances from Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. Per Variety, all 125,000 tickets for this year’s festival have been sold.
