North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 five-star recruit Ian Jackson has signed with Octagon for NIL representation. With him still over a year away from playing in Chapel Hill, the NIL deals will start rolling in rather quickly for the “one and done” prospect. Top recruits like the shooting guard often sign deals with companies to negotiate and handle their potential NIL deals. Now that he is committed, and to a Blue Blood program at that, deals will likely roll in much faster for the five-star shooting guard. Capitalizing on NIL deals ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is key for top recruits.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO