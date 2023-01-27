Read full article on original website
PFL Expands Partnership With Air Force Reserve
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has expanded its partnership with the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Through this deal, the Air Force Reserve will continue to serve as the presenting sponsor during PFL regular season events and championship bouts. Additionally, the league and its participants will continue to “work closely with Air Force Reserve to drive recruiting lead generation through a variety of initiatives.”
XFL Inks Partnership Deal With Catapult Sports
Less than three weeks stand between football fans and the start of the XFL season. As kickoff nears, the league continues to lock in partnerships to push the game forward. Most recently, the league locked in a partnership with Catapult Sports, a global imprint supplying sports technology solutions for professional athletes and teams. Through this deal, the league will gain access to Catapult’s groundbreaking wearable technology, equipped with football-specific algorithms. With this technology, teams will have additional metrics to help accurately measure performance and scout players.
Bella Mir Becomes UFC’s First NIL Ambassador
History has been made in Iowa City, Iowa. Bella Mir has inked a deal to become a brand ambassador for the UFC. By doing so, she becomes the promotion’s first ambassador in the NIL era of college athletics. “Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family...
Terence Crawford, Golden Boy Promotions Announcement ‘Coming Soon’
It appears Terence Crawford is on the hunt for his next opponent. It does not appear Errol Spence Jr. will fight Crawford this summer. Instead, all reports indicate Spence Jr. will fight former world champion Keith Thurman in May or June. Meanwhile, the Omaha native has shifted his focus toward...
Vergil Ortiz Jr., Eimantas Stanionis Reschedule Welterweight Showdown
Vergil Ortiz Jr. will reportedly fight welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis at an undetermined venue in Texas on April 29, 2023. Ortiz Jr. was originally scheduled to fight Stanionis on March 18, 2023 in Texas, but Stanionis underwent an emergency appendectomy in early January. As a result, the fight has been delayed approximately six weeks.
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira IV Set For UFC 287
In 2022, a number of mixed martial arts champions lost their titles in exciting matches. Leon Edwards knocked out then-UFC Champion Kamaru Usman with less than a minute to go. Elsewhere, Larissa Pacheco shocked Kayla Harrison to win the PFL Lightweight Championship by decision. To top it all off, Alex Pereira stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round to claim the UFC Middleweight Championship.
Ian Jackson Signs with Octagon for NIL Representation
North Carolina Tar Heels 2024 five-star recruit Ian Jackson has signed with Octagon for NIL representation. With him still over a year away from playing in Chapel Hill, the NIL deals will start rolling in rather quickly for the “one and done” prospect. Top recruits like the shooting guard often sign deals with companies to negotiate and handle their potential NIL deals. Now that he is committed, and to a Blue Blood program at that, deals will likely roll in much faster for the five-star shooting guard. Capitalizing on NIL deals ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is key for top recruits.
Starz Renews ‘BMF’ For Third Season
BMF isn’t finished just yet. After bringing in more than four million viewers for the start of season two, BMF has officially earned a spot for a third season at Starz. “BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby of Starz told The Hollywood Reporter.
Cordae Hints At Potential Joint EP With Anderson .Paak & J. Cole
There are few things that get people going quite like a joint mixtape or album with prominent artists and producers. In recent years, Drake has teamed up with Future to deliver What A Time To Be Alive and Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk dropped Voice of the Heroes. Not to be forgotten, Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss late last year. Now, it appears that a new trio could be emerging.
