Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project
A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $9.8 Million in Local Park Grants
AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $9.8 million in local park grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. Twenty community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.
Flood planning group adopts plan
After meeting to review public input and approve final plan revisions in November, the Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group has now submitted the first-ever Regional Flood Plan for the Trinity River Basin to the Texas Water Development Board. The Trinity Regional Flood Plan draws on the best available science, data,...
Girl Scouts of Central Texas anticipates 3 million cookie boxes sold this season
In mid-January, Girl Scouts throughout the Central Texas area began their annual entrepreneurial task of selling cookies. (Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Central Texas)
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
As fracking increases in the Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny
This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
Texas raises salaries and starting pay for state hospital workers
Employees will receive $148 million in salary increases at nine state hospitals, one residential youth center, and 13 state-supported living centers by March 1.
Article on Texas Elder Murders illustrates need for laws aimed at keeping seniors safe | Letter
The current issue of The AARP Magazine has an article by Lise Olsen called “Unnatural Causes.” It tells the horrific true story of The Texas Elder Murders. The terrible crimes committed against this vulnerable population were compounded by the incompetence of various authorities who tolerated this most extreme form of age discrimination.
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Groups protest proposal to block some foreign citizens from buying property in Texas
People gathered in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest two bills filed in the Texas State Senate. The measures, if passed, would block citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
TX: HIGH SCHOOLERS HELP CLEAN UP TORNADO DAMAGE
Students at one school district in Texas volunteer their time and help with cleanup from tornado damage.
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
Man pleads guilty in scam that convinced adults to send funds to fake general, feds say
A Texas man and other unnamed individuals posing as a high-ranking military official online swindled over $1.6 million out of residents of nearly a dozen states, federal officials said. Fola Alabi, a 52-year-old resident of Richmond, “created companies and opened bank accounts that were used to launder” the funds swindled...
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
