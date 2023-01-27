Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
Chronicle
Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
theorcasonian.com
Inslee logs a busy week
Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians
(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual income tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation. New Hampshire lowered its rate only on interest and dividends income. ...
KXLY
WA bill would cap rent hikes for tenants
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Like the cost of just about everything, the cost of rent in Washington continues to rise. Some state lawmakers say they are now trying to ease that pain. Right now, multiple bills are moving throughout the state legislature, aimed at curbing rent increases and protecting tenants from added fines.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws
The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but still being collected
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
Bill aimed to prevent limitations on home daycares passes state House
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that passed unanimously through the Washington House of Representatives on Wednesday would prevent home daycares from being restricted is now up for consideration in the Senate. The sponsor of HB-1199, Representative Tana Senn, said Washington is in a childcare crisis, with not enough options...
alltheedge.com
Minimum Wage Increases
Starting January 1, 2023, Washington State’s minimum wage officially became the highest in the country rising to $15.74. People believe this to be beneficial. According to CBO.com, “Raising the minimum wage would increase the cost of employing low-wage workers. As a result, some employers would employ fewer workers than they would have under a lower wage. However, for certain workers or in some circumstances, employment could increase.”
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure
The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
FOX 28 Spokane
Utah governor OKs bill banning gender-affirming health care
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and increasing teacher pay while allowing students to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. The state’s Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year’s session Jan. 17. Cox also signed another measure that would give students voucher-style scholarships to attend schools outside the public education system. it also gives teachers a raise.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
WA state lawmakers eye special education reforms to address students being shipped out of state
Legislative proposals follow InvestigateWest’s reporting revealing the treatment of kids with disabilities. Alarmed at the number of special education students shipped away from Washington, state lawmakers and education officials hope to use this legislative session to increase oversight of kids sent out of state, prohibit or limit the use of isolation and restraint, and ultimately find a way to bring those students back home.
lakechelannow.com
Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant
Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho House to Vote on Bill to Pull State Funding From Cities for Refusing to Enforce Felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send...
Chronicle
Washington Traffic Safety Is 'a Crisis That We Can't Ignore,' Lawmakers Say
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, alongside Gov. Jay Inslee, pledged Thursday to throw their weight behind solving Washington's traffic safety crisis, a show of bipartisan solidarity that the legislators said reflected the urgency of the need. The event at the state Capitol was billed as a Democratic unveiling...
Local short-term rental owners react to Coeur d'Alene city proposal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene, a prime summer destination for people around the country, depends on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The city recently released a proposal to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. If approved, operating without a permit could cost thousands of dollars. Since 2017, the city has...
Comments / 2