Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Inslee logs a busy week

Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians

(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual income tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation. New Hampshire lowered its rate only on interest and dividends income. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

WA bill would cap rent hikes for tenants

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Like the cost of just about everything, the cost of rent in Washington continues to rise. Some state lawmakers say they are now trying to ease that pain. Right now, multiple bills are moving throughout the state legislature, aimed at curbing rent increases and protecting tenants from added fines.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws

The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
IDAHO STATE
alltheedge.com

Minimum Wage Increases

Starting January 1, 2023, Washington State’s minimum wage officially became the highest in the country rising to $15.74. People believe this to be beneficial. According to CBO.com, “Raising the minimum wage would increase the cost of employing low-wage workers. As a result, some employers would employ fewer workers than they would have under a lower wage. However, for certain workers or in some circumstances, employment could increase.”
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure

The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Utah governor OKs bill banning gender-affirming health care

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and increasing teacher pay while allowing students to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. The state’s Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year’s session Jan. 17. Cox also signed another measure that would give students voucher-style scholarships to attend schools outside the public education system. it also gives teachers a raise.
UTAH STATE
InvestigateWest

WA state lawmakers eye special education reforms to address students being shipped out of state

Legislative proposals follow InvestigateWest’s reporting revealing the treatment of kids with disabilities. Alarmed at the number of special education students shipped away from Washington, state lawmakers and education officials hope to use this legislative session to increase oversight of kids sent out of state, prohibit or limit the use of isolation and restraint, and ultimately find a way to bring those students back home.
WASHINGTON STATE
lakechelannow.com

Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant

Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

