SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and increasing teacher pay while allowing students to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. The state’s Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year’s session Jan. 17. Cox also signed another measure that would give students voucher-style scholarships to attend schools outside the public education system. it also gives teachers a raise.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO