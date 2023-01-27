Apologies to the South Florida rap heads, but there is now only one version of “Walk,” and it belongs to Enchanting, not Kodak Black. The original is half-assed anyway: the atmospheric and eerie Tye Beats instrumental does most of the leg work. I much prefer Enchanting’s approach. The Fort Worth, Texas-raised Gucci Mane-signee sounds like a ghost whispering in the wind, and the quieter she gets the more sinister the song becomes. Even when she’s not saying anything that threatening it still comes off as wicked. “Yo’ nigga in love with me,” she raps at one point, and I imagine whoever the line is directed at would just say: Go ahead and have him, just leave me alone! Who would blame them? Enchanting is making real-life nightmares.

6 DAYS AGO