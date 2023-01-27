Read full article on original website
Related
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song “L’Accouchement”: Listen
Thomas Bangalter (formerly of Daft Punk) has shared the first preview of Mythologies, the orchestral work that he wrote for the 2022 ballet of the same name. It’s titled “L’Accouchement,” and it’s one of 23 pieces on Mythologies. Listen to it below. Bangalter last issued...
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
David Crosby’s Never-Ending Song
David Crosby was one of rock’s most brilliant and natural harmony vocalists. He was an uncommonly sensitive songwriter with a quietly subversive take on folk music. He was a total egomaniac who burned bridges with nearly everyone he crossed. He was a truly hilarious curmudgeon and a larger-than-life celebrity, eccentric enough to inspire iconic characters in cinema. All of those qualities were immediately apparent when he visited the Pitchfork offices in spring 2019 to film his “Over/Under” interview. You can see his casual charm as he rattles off quick, unapologetic answers about Game of Thrones, Chicago, and hot dogs—the same candor that allowed him to become one of the few artists of his generation to actually generate good will via his Twitter account.
Listen to Enchanting’s “Walk”: The Ones
Apologies to the South Florida rap heads, but there is now only one version of “Walk,” and it belongs to Enchanting, not Kodak Black. The original is half-assed anyway: the atmospheric and eerie Tye Beats instrumental does most of the leg work. I much prefer Enchanting’s approach. The Fort Worth, Texas-raised Gucci Mane-signee sounds like a ghost whispering in the wind, and the quieter she gets the more sinister the song becomes. Even when she’s not saying anything that threatening it still comes off as wicked. “Yo’ nigga in love with me,” she raps at one point, and I imagine whoever the line is directed at would just say: Go ahead and have him, just leave me alone! Who would blame them? Enchanting is making real-life nightmares.
thedigitalfix.com
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Ronnie Wood Gave a Rolling Stones Roadie a Job for Life After a Chance Meeting and a Mugging
Ronnie Wood gave a lifelong job to a Rolling Stones roadie he randomly met in Detroit and befriended after a London mugging.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Lemmy told us that Girlschool rocked and Lemmy was right
This five-disc collection of Girlschool recordings is a fascinating evisceration of a trailblazing rock band
A Drummer for The Rolling Stones Said The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Needed Ringo Starr
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
Listen to Erica Banks’ “Gossip Folks Freestyle”: The Ones
Erica Banks knows what’s up on TikTok: “Punch in, know I ate the verse heavy/Pussy on superior, 81st deli,” she boasts, and it’s hard not to rap along with her without your index finger curled over your top lip. Freestyling over the looping woodwinds of Missy Elliot’s “Gossip Folks,” the rapper serves flows and dunks; if it were an argument, you’d be so awed by her skill you’d go speechless, but it’s not like you’d be able to get a word in anyway. Banks’ voice is naturally a bit husky, but here it sounds like she pulled a hit from a cigar before entering the booth. The near growl adds teeth to her threats. You almost forget this isn’t a scripted track until she reminds you of it: “Tell a hoe to get her shit together like this.”
Listen to AyooLii’s “Smackin Crackin”: The Ones
Like with fellow Milwaukee native Certified Trapper, dropping music seems as integral to AyooLii’s daily routine as eating and sleeping. Found on the rapper-producer’s YouTube page is a nearly endless cascade of EPs and bite-sized music videos, which typically consist of AyooLii and his friends busting moves in walk-in pantries, unfinished basements, and stairwells. Though he usually produces his own instrumentals, AyooLii’s best work stems from his frequent collaborations with local beatmaker ThatguyEli, who puts an experimental spin on his city’s signature clap-heavy sound with unusual time signatures and eerie arpeggios. “Smackin Crackin” showcases the duo’s chemistry at its most potent, as AyooLii’s overlapping one-liners stream through a tinny synth loop that sounds like a malfunctioning arcade cabinet. “Fuck a 9-to-5,” he raps, cordless drill in hand. “Got to get it on my own, I’m my own damn employee.” From his carpentry vlogs to his impromptu video shoots in mundane locations, AyooLii is the embodiment of Milwaukee’s DIY ethos. As long as there’s recording equipment within reach, he’ll find artistic potential in any setting.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
The Beatles’ ‘Back in the U.S.S.R.’ Only Became a Hit Years After the Band Broke Up
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "Back in the U.S.S.R." was inspired by Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Johnny Cash Praised Heavy Metal Bands and Called Out Would-Be Music Censors for Attacking Them
Johnny Cash praised heavy metal bands and included them on the list of music he appreciated.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0