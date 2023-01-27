Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Manchester homelessness director discusses plans for 24-hour emergency shelters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been nearly two weeks since thehomeless encampment in downtown Manchester was cleared out, and now the city is working to open two 24-hour emergency shelters to get people off the streets and out of the cold. But the city's director of homelessness initiatives, Adrienne Beloin,...
Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents
Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
Maintenance Budget Cut Last June Said to Play Role in Haverhill School Safety Concerns
Worries, expressed last spring when Haverhill cut a maintenance position from the budget, surfaced again last Thursday when School Committee members reported possible safety issues. Committee members Paul A. Magliocchetti and Toni Sapienza Donais, both members of the School Maintenance Subcommittee, reported they toured Greenleaf Academy in Bradford last week...
Corporators Approve Combining Parents of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank
Corporators of both of the parent companies of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank Wednesday gave unanimous approvals to plans for a single mutual holding company. Following the favorable votes, the banks are seeking regulatory approvals from the Board of Bank Incorporation and the Federal Reserve Bank, the final step in the process of combining their mutual holding companies into one. As WHAV reported in December, the holding company allows the two institutions to share costs while each bank maintains separate identities.
homenewshere.com
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
Edwards Vacuum Officially Opens New Haverhill Plant; Celebrates with $10,000 Gift to Boys & Girls Club
Edwards Vacuum officially moved into its 135,000-square-foot new headquarters in Haverhill last week, marking the occasion along with its contractor Dacon Corporation by making a $10,000 gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for a digital arts program. Edwards Vacuum planned the two-story, Leadership in Energy and Environmental...
WMUR.com
Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival
CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
Northern Essex Community College Offers CNA Refresher Course and Local Exam Site
Northern Essex Community College, seeking to address the growing job needs of the healthcare industry, is presenting two new certified nurse assistant offerings. Students preparing to take the Massachusetts CNA exam may now take a refresher course at Northern Essex and, when ready, take the skills-based state exam on the college’s Lawrence Campus.
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy
A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
WMUR.com
Filotimo Casinos announces $3.8M in charitable donations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire casino company unveiled new games on Thursday as it announced its charitable giving from the past year. The NH Group owns four casinos in the state under the Filotimo name. Company officials gathered at the Manchester location on Thursday to unveil new casino games called historic horse racing machines, which operate similarly to slot machines and are based on old horse-racing results. The games are licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending
Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.
Employers Discuss Showcase Job Opportunities This Thursday at MakeIt Haverhill Job Fair
Jobs for those from every walk of life are on display this Thursday with recruiters on hand to hire staff. MakeIT Haverhill’s latest job fair brings in a wide range of employers, including Community Action, L’Arche Boston North, Stericycle, A Better Life Homecare, Amazon, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Haverhill Pavilion Hospital, U.S. Postal Service and Department of Developmental Services.
Methuen and North Andover Deputy Fire Chiefs Graduate From Chief Fire Officer Management Training
(Additional photographs below.) Methuen Deputy Fire Chief David Toto and North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe were among more than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts who graduated Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month...
Can you see it? New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain makes return in ice form
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain is back -- in the form of ice. A volunteer at the Mount Washington Observatory was looking through the mountain’s weather cams when he spotted the unmistakable profile in a rime of ice atop the highest peak in New England.
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill
Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session
Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment. Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children,...
