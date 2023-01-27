ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents

Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
HAVERHILL, MA
Corporators Approve Combining Parents of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank

Corporators of both of the parent companies of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank Wednesday gave unanimous approvals to plans for a single mutual holding company. Following the favorable votes, the banks are seeking regulatory approvals from the Board of Bank Incorporation and the Federal Reserve Bank, the final step in the process of combining their mutual holding companies into one. As WHAV reported in December, the holding company allows the two institutions to share costs while each bank maintains separate identities.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Ice carvers display their skills at Concord Winter Festival

CONCORD, N.H. — People in Concord are embracing ice for the city's annual winter festival. On Saturday, crowds gathered in downtown for local food and beer, the main event was an ice carving contest. This year featured six carvers, the largest field of competitors so far. Organizers said just...
CONCORD, NH
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home

Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
GARDNER, MA
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy

A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Filotimo Casinos announces $3.8M in charitable donations

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire casino company unveiled new games on Thursday as it announced its charitable giving from the past year. The NH Group owns four casinos in the state under the Filotimo name. Company officials gathered at the Manchester location on Thursday to unveil new casino games called historic horse racing machines, which operate similarly to slot machines and are based on old horse-racing results. The games are licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.
MANCHESTER, NH
A Year After Proposition 2 1/2 Tax Override Fails, Pentucket Seeks Public Input on School Spending

Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac residents are invited to learn about Pentucket Regional School District’s spending plans being developed for the next school year. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is scheduled to provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a last year’s Proposition 2½ override on the current year. He will also will review the budget process and explain expected challenges in the 2023-2024 budget.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
Employers Discuss Showcase Job Opportunities This Thursday at MakeIt Haverhill Job Fair

Jobs for those from every walk of life are on display this Thursday with recruiters on hand to hire staff. MakeIT Haverhill’s latest job fair brings in a wide range of employers, including Community Action, L’Arche Boston North, Stericycle, A Better Life Homecare, Amazon, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Haverhill Pavilion Hospital, U.S. Postal Service and Department of Developmental Services.
HAVERHILL, MA
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill

Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
HAVERHILL, MA
Wildflower Montessori Schools in Haverhill Invite Families to Information Session

Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, are inviting families to learn more about children’s enrollment. Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children,...
HAVERHILL, MA
