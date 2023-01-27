ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
True Blue LA

Five Dodgers named to 2023 ESPN top 100 prospects

Five Dodgers were ranked in the top 100 prospects in MLB according to the list by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released on Wednesday. The list is instructive for a few reasons, and serves as something of a Rorschach Test for the readers. On one hand, the Dodgers have only five players in the top 100, fewer than their totals on other national lists at Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic. However, those five prospects have the Dodgers tied for fourth-most by any MLB team, behind only the Orioles (nine players), Guardians (seven), and Diamondbacks (six).
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

What could Will Smith’s contract extension look like?

It’s shaking up to be an interesting time at Camelback Ranch this spring. Notable names like Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw will step out for a bit to play in World Baseball Classic games at nearby Chase Field, and we’ll see some test runs of players like Miguel Vargas, Miguel Rojas, and Chris Taylor at new positions as the Dodgers figure out their lineup and defensive strategy. Here’s a bit more about what’s going on before Spring Training kicks in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Ralph Avila, longtime Dodgers scout and executive, dies at 92

Ralph Avila, a pioneer in the Dodgers’ and Major League Baseball’s presence in the Dominican Republic, died Monday at his home in Florida, the team announced. Avila started with the Dodgers in 1970 as a scout in Latin America, and among his signings were Pedro Martínez and Ramón Martínez, along with Raúl Mondesi, Mariano Duncan, Candy Maldonado, and several others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers promote Danny Lehmann to bench coach

The Dodgers’ major league coaches for 2023 includes ten returning members from 2022 on manager Dave Roberts’ staff, and two promotions. Danny Lehmann, who was the game planning and communications coach the last three seasons, was promoted to bench coach. Bob Geren, who was the bench coach for Roberts’ first seven seasons as manager, is now the major league field coordinator on the staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

True Blue LA user guide

Your guide to getting the most out of True Blue LA, a one-stop shop for Dodgers news and analysis. This includes how to use the site, including comments and Fanposts, as well as SB Nation community guidelines. Welcome abord, and enjoy. 2 Total Updates Since. May 16, 2017, 7:15pm PDT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers sign Matt Andriese to minor league deal

The Dodgers added another veteran pitcher to compete for a major league roster spot or at the very least provide innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Matt Andriese on Monday signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers after a season overseas. Andriese last year pitched for the Yomiuri Giants...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy