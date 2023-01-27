Five Dodgers were ranked in the top 100 prospects in MLB according to the list by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released on Wednesday. The list is instructive for a few reasons, and serves as something of a Rorschach Test for the readers. On one hand, the Dodgers have only five players in the top 100, fewer than their totals on other national lists at Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic. However, those five prospects have the Dodgers tied for fourth-most by any MLB team, behind only the Orioles (nine players), Guardians (seven), and Diamondbacks (six).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO