Lady Hawks seal HIT championship with late free throw
Another game, another crazy win for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks, as the HHS girls basketball squad finished off a torrid Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon with their third win of the season over the Marysville Bulldogs. The game looked to be easily in hand for Hiawatha for much...
Horton student earns 2nd in speech competition
Victoria Jelks, a freshman at Horton High School, received second place in a speech competition sponsored by the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), a high school organization, on Jan. 14 at Atchison High School. The assigned topic was, "My Biggest Concern for the Future." Here is a transcript of...
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Cruise Planners taking applications for scholarship
Cruise Planners, a Hiawatha based travel agency, is offering a 2023 local scholarship for Brown County students. Go to www.myadventureplanning.com/scholarship for information on how to apply or email Jen.Hoschouer@cruiseplanners.com for more information.
Bert's is open for business in Fairview
Bert's Express was a popular spot in Brown County last week as the highly anticipated travel plaza and fast food restaurant is now open for business. Bert's Express convenience store and fuel sales began operations Jan. 9, according to the Fairview Enterprise, and the A&W restaurant opened its doors Jan. 23.
Robinson Fire Department planning annual Roast Beef Dinner fundraiser
The Robinson Fire Department is planning its annual Roast Beef Dinner Fundraiser. The event is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Robinson Community Center, 118 Parsons St., Robinson. Serving hot open roast beef sandwiches, green beans and dessert from 11 .m. to 1 p.m..
