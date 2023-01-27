Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Issues Class 2 misdemeanor Charges, Chaffee Childcare Initiative Issues Statement

Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Has Let We Parents Down
You have continued hour by hour to let down my family and many others this week in this case. I’ve lived here for five years and I met my first Chaffee officer Monday; it only took three days to lose respect for you. Your job is to de-escalate. You...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident
This is Part I of a Developing Story: What was it like to have at least a half dozen sheriff’s deputies barge into a childcare center? How frightened were those children?. There appears to be a local case of law enforcement asserting their dominance in the public square, and in a school setting in a forceful way. Some might call a response from no less than six to eight Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies to an area childcare facility excessive.
Craig Daily Press
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
arkvalleyvoice.com
HRRMC Adds a Cardiologist
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) has welcomed cardiologist Jessica L. Parr, M.D., to HRRMC’s medical staff. Dr. Parr began providing full-time cardiology care in late 2022 to patients at both the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center in Buena Vista, Colo., as well as the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion in Salida, according to HRRMC Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Allison Gergley.
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Public Library Announces Feb. Event Schedule, Two New Classes
The Buena Vista Public Library has an array of programs and special events in February designed for adults, teens, and youth, including special and new events. Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 8, adults with a steady hand can learn how to draw a Celtic Knot. a symbol of affection for your Valentine. Timely for Teens is a College Financial Aid planning session on Feb. 6.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Comments / 2