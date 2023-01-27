ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Issues Class 2 misdemeanor Charges, Chaffee Childcare Initiative Issues Statement

By Dellina Strelow
arkvalleyvoice.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
arkvalleyvoice.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident

This is Part I of a Developing Story: What was it like to have at least a half dozen sheriff’s deputies barge into a childcare center? How frightened were those children?. There appears to be a local case of law enforcement asserting their dominance in the public square, and in a school setting in a forceful way. Some might call a response from no less than six to eight Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies to an area childcare facility excessive.
KXRM

Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

HRRMC Adds a Cardiologist

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) has welcomed cardiologist Jessica L. Parr, M.D., to HRRMC’s medical staff. Dr. Parr began providing full-time cardiology care in late 2022 to patients at both the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center in Buena Vista, Colo., as well as the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion in Salida, according to HRRMC Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Allison Gergley.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Buena Vista Public Library Announces Feb. Event Schedule, Two New Classes

The Buena Vista Public Library has an array of programs and special events in February designed for adults, teens, and youth, including special and new events. Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 8, adults with a steady hand can learn how to draw a Celtic Knot. a symbol of affection for your Valentine. Timely for Teens is a College Financial Aid planning session on Feb. 6.
BUENA VISTA, CO
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO

