These 5 Long-term Crypto Projects Will Boom in 2023
It’s no secret that crypto markets have struggled to weather the storm of 2022, with FTX, the latest big-name crypto company to go bankrupt, and the broader global economic conditions contributing to the current bear market conditions. Knowing where to put their money safely and with the promise of returns is equally challenging for investors. The good news is that the crypto market outlook looks likely to show green shoots of recovery in 2023, with some metaverse crypto projects set to skyrocket.
Cathie Wood still expects Bitcoin to eventually be priced at $500K
Cathie Wood reiterates her super bullish stance on Bitcoin. She doesn’t see the recent FTX collapse as much of a threat. Bitcoin is currently up about 40% versus the start of the year. The recent surge in Bitcoin is just a drop in a bucket compared to where the...
Tesla lost $140 million on its Bitcoin in 2022
Tesla recorded gains of $64 million and impairment loss of $204 million. The company has revealed it sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings, and held BTC worth about $184 million as of 31 December 2022. The electric vehicle maker bought Bitcoin worth $1.5 billion in 2021. Tesla has revealed that...
Binance Card is coming to Brazil in the coming weeks
Binance partners with Mastercard Inc to launch a prepaid card in Brazil. Binance Card offers a BNB cashback of up to 8.0% on eligible transactions. Binance currently identifies Brazil as one of the largest markets it serves. Mastercard Inc, on Monday, partnered with Binance to introduce a prepaid card in...
4 bearish factors for Bitcoin this week
The Federal Reserve meeting scheduled on Wednesday may be hawkish for the dollar. Bitcoin might give up some of its 2023 gains on a hawkish Fed. All eyes are on the Fed’s view on inflation, growth, future interest rates, and quantitative tightening. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision is...
MakerDAO launches $5 million legal defense fund
MakerDAO will set up the Defense Fund with an initial 5 million DAI. The fund acts as a self-insurance tool and will only cover legal defense expenses of specific MakerDAO participants. Funds will be secured in a multisig wallet, with the Maker Protocol taking control as a beneficiary. MakerDAO, the...
Investors put $116 into Bitcoin investment products as crypto pumped
Digital asset investment products saw inflows of about $117 million last week, the biggest since July 2022. Bitcoin saw almost all of last week’s digital asset investment products inflows, with $116 of the total. Total assets under management (AUM) rose $28 billion, roughly 43% from inflow lows recorded in...
Syntropy (NOIA) price: Analyst shares outlook after token gains 168%
NOIA is the native token of Syntropy, a distributed routing protocol for the Internet. The token’s price surged 168% from its December lows and one analyst says bulls are likely to aim for more. Sentiment is bullish for Syntropy ahead of its public network launch. Cryptocurrencies are looking to...
Why does Bitcoin consolidate? Answer: waiting for central banks to move
The past ten trading days have been extremely quiet for Bitcoin. It moved in a tight range, trading as high as $24k and as low as $22.5k. Considering the historical volatility, the range is exceptionally tight. So why is Bitcoin, and other markets, too, moving in such a tight range?
Earn Interest on Crypto during Crypto Winter: Top Strategies
Crypto investors can still add to the value of their assets even during crypto winter. What are the top strategies of earning interest on crypto?. Example of a cryptocurrency that one can still earn interest from during crypto winter. A growing number of investors are taking advantage of cryptocurrencies to...
3 events to move the cryptocurrency market by Friday
January jobs report to offer more clues about a possible recession in the United States. Bitcoin hovers around $23k after rallying in January. It currently consolidates, mostly because investors await news from the United States economy. Today is the month’s last trading day, but the trading week is still young....
HSBC is now ready to venture into the crypto market
HSBC posted crypto-related job openings on its career page today. Peers have already launched crypto products in recent years. Shares of the largest European bank ended slightly down on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc was in focus today on reports that the largest European bank was now ready to venture into...
UK regulator reveals investigations into charity linked to FTX
UK’s Charity Commission says it opened the investigation into Effective Ventures Foundation on 19 December. FTX collapsed in November and is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in the US. FTX is reported to have been a “significant funder” of Effective Ventures. The Charity Commission, the regulator that oversees...
Oracle platform Pyth Network expands features to Arbitrum
Pyth Network’s price feeds are now available on Arbitrum. Builders within the Ethereum scaling solution’s ecosystem can now tap into over 200 price feeds across crypto, equities and commodities. The Pyth technology is already powering CAP Finance and Perpy Finance on Arbitrum. Pyth Network, an oracle solution provider...
Venom Ventures Fund Commits a $5 Million Strategic Investment in the Everscale Blockchain
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. Venom Ventures Fund, a Web3 and blockchain innovation fund managed by Abu Dhabi-based investment fund manager Iceberg Capital Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Everscale, a premier blockchain that aims to solve the scalability issues bogging down the Web3 industry. Venom...
Biswap DEX Unveils Improved AMM as Part of Its Ambitious 2023 Roadmap
New York, United States, 31st January, 2023, Chainwire. BNB Chain decentralized exchange Biswap has published its 2023 roadmap which includes a number of proposed improvements and upgrades. It includes details of a new AMM, route optimization, and perpetual trading. Take a look at the main Biswap benefits: https://biswap.org/. A new...
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin price declined slightly on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro factors will be the key drivers for Bitcoin and other asset prices. Consumer confidence, Fed decision, and NFP data will be in focus. Bitcoin price pulled back slightly on Monday as investors started focusing on the key...
Immutable X unveils Immutable Passport, a non-custodial wallet for web3 gamers
The Immutable Passport is designed to operate as an all-in-one solution for Web3 gamers. The aim of launching the passport is to eliminate Web3 onboarding hurdles. Immutable Passport is expected to become parallel to the other web3 gaming systems. Leading Web3 games developer platform Immutable X has unveiled the Immutable...
Fantom to release version 2 of fUSD stablecoin
FUSD v2 will allow for an on-chain fee system and help unlock Fantom to further institutional adoption. The migration to fUSD v2 will allow for a predictable, budget-friendly on-chain fee system. Liquidations of FTM positions will occur, although users will have ample time to sort such scenarios. Layer-1 blockchain platform...
Core Scientific agrees $70 million loan from B. Riley
Core Scientific is seeking emergency relief from the bankruptcy court for it to secure a replacement loan facility. According to court documents, the miner has agreed to a $70 million credit facility from investment banking firm B. Riley. The company will use the funds to pay off an existing loan...
