Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
Petito family lobbies for 'lethality assessment' law in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — When officers pulled over a van for speeding outside of Arches National Park in August 2021, they found a visibly distraught young couple in an emotional fight. Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were driving across the United States, and upon observing the couple, police officers in Moab, Utah, decided to separate them for a night rather than issue a domestic violence citation or investigate further.
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards of...
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal
FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water from...
Court upholds Minnesota 'Clean Car Rule' tied to California
ST. PAUL, MINN. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota. A three-judge panel rejected...
N. Carolina reporter and spokesperson Dick Ellis dies at 78
RALEIGH. N.C. — Dick Ellis, a former North Carolina television news reporter and spokesperson for political campaigns and the state courts system, has died at age 78. Ellis died on Saturday from cancer at the VA Medical Center in Durham, his daughter, Annette Rogers, said Monday. A Wilson native,...
NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US
The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Saying gun owners don't need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida's House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican leaders, including Gov....
'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, KAN. — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to...
In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now
DES MOINES, IOWA — By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election. Iowa’s campaign landscape is markedly...
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she's signed a plea agreement, court records say. Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign's behalf $25,000...
Group: N.C. request for redistricting rehearing 'frivolous'
RALEIGH, N.C. — An advocacy group that sued over redistricting lines in North Carolina told state Supreme Court justices Monday that previous rulings that blocked legislative and congressional district maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders should be left intact. Common Cause filed a response to Republican General Assembly leaders' request...
Here are the 2023 football schedules for NC State, North Carolina and Duke
The ACC revealed its 2023 college football schedule on Monday night. The 71st season of ACC football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced in June 2022. It covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice...
Bills filed, votes to come. Here's how your NC General Assembly works
RALEIGH, N.C. — One hundred seventy people — the members of the North Carolina General Assembly — have ideas they think should become state laws, and they have been empowered by North Carolina voters to file official legislation and see if they can get others to agree.
Christ School's Rocky Hansen named boys cross country Gatorade NC Player of the Year
Arden, N.C. — Christ School senior Rocky Hansen has been named the Gatorade North Carolina Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Hansen stands at 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds. He won the N.C. Independence Schools Athletic Association 4A state championship last fall by a 36-second margin. He finished the race in a time of 14:44.90, the only runner to finish under the 15-minute mark. His performance earned him all-state honors and helped the Greenies to a team state title.
