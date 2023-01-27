ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

abc17news.com

Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over ‘Cuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62. Gardner drew a charge for the fifth foul on Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards with 1 minute left, then converted the shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers up by four. Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points for Virginia, which completed a sweep of Syracuse and moved within one game of Clemson in the ACC standings. Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Edwards had 14 for Syracuse, which has lost four of five.
SYRACUSE, NY
abc17news.com

Gardner, Franklin lead No. 7 Virginia past BC, 76-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner scored 18 points each and No. 7 Virginia used a big first-half run to take control and beat Boston College 76-57. The Cavaliers won their sixth in a row. They trailed 18-15 before starting an 18-4 run over the next 11 minutes. Franklin scored eight in the burst. Virginia put the game away with a 16-4 second-half spurt. Quinten Post scored 24 to lead the Eagles. He made his first four shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and scored 14 straight for Boston College in the first half, boosting them to the early lead.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach

I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

WMBF

14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured.  Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people died from their injuries. Deputies were also dispatched […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

