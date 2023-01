Whitwell, Tenn. – Though they don’t share a district, the Whitwell High School and Marion County High School do share a county line, and therefore the matchups carry an added weight for players and any alike. With a tale of very different strengths, each school can boast one win a piece as the hosting Whitwell Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Warriors 66-27. However, the visiting Warriors handed the Tigers a loss 76-25.

WHITWELL, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO