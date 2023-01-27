Amsterdam girls’ basketball celebrates senior night with win over Gloversville

PHOTOGRAPHER: Paul Wager Amsterdam's Rosie Sculco (23) shoots over Gloversville's Alexandra Albanese (10) during Thursday's Foothills Council game at Amsterdam High School.

AMSTERDAM — On a night when it honored its seniors, the Amsterdam girls’ basketball team posted a victory over Gloversville on Thursday at Amsterdam High School.

The Lady Rams posted a 63-46 victory over the Dragons, pulling away in the second half to earn their third straight win and fourth in their last five contests.

Annie Fedullo and Felise Fowler led Amsterdam with 14 points each, while Rosie Sculco and Sha Cooper each had eight points. The Lady Rams had 10 of 11 players score and all six seniors found their way into the scorebook.

“We had a good crowd tonight, and all of the seniors scored,” Amsterdam coach Eric Duemler said. “We played with a lot of energy tonight.”

Zoie Tesi scored 14 points to lead Gloversville, while Lucia Bouchard added 12. Shiasia Williams scored eight points for the Dragons, and Angelina Christman added seven.

“I can’t fault our effort,” said Gloversville coach Mike DeMagistris, who has stepped in to finish the season for Emily Parslow. “We played hard and I applaud them for their effort.”

For Amsterdam, the game was its first since a 65-52 home win over Glens Falls on Jan. 17 as Mother Nature has hampered both its game and practice schedule.

“It’s been very choppy practice-wise,” Duemler said. “We haven’t had practice much lately with all of the early dismissals and school closings because of the snow. We haven’t played in like 10 days.”

As a result, Amsterdam struggled early in Thursday’s contest, leading 8-7 with 1:55 left in the first quarter before finishing the frame with a 9-0 run to make it 17-7.

Amsterdam had also struggled in its previous meeting with Gloversville before pulling away in the fourth quarter of their Dec. 15 meeting to win 46-26.

Amsterdam extended its lead to 32-19 at the half by outscoring Gloversville 15-12 in the second quarter. The Lady Rams had seven different players score in the frame.

Gloversville had problems handling Amsterdam’s full-court pressure throughout the game.

“Their press did hurt us,” DeMagistris said. “We were in too much of a hurry. When we calmed down and didn’t try to rush, we were able to break it.”

After the break, the Dragons started the second half with a 10-2 run to pull with 34-29 with 4:21 left in the third quarter.

However, the Lady Rams countered by closing the third quarter with a 13-3 flurry to regain control and take a 47-32 lead into the final frame.

From there, Amsterdam cruised to the win, leading by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter before posting a 63-46 victory.

“It was definitely exciting,” Cooper said. “We came out and were able to get the win.”

Gloversville, which lost 77-14 at South Glens Falls on Tuesday, dropped its eighth straight game since posting its lone win over Johnstown on Dec. 22.

“We played much better tonight than we did Tuesday,” DeMagistris said.

Amsterdam seniors Jadiana Martinez, Cooper, Kaijah Fowler, Anne Stanavich, Sculco and Kasia Derrico were honored before the game.

“The time comes so quick,” Sculco said. “I’ve watched years worth of senior nights, and it hard to believe that it was my senior night tonight.”

Amsterdam (6-3 Foothills, 8-7 overall) is scheduled to travel to Scotia-Glenville on Monday for a 7 p.m. Foothills Council contest.

Gloversville (1-9, 1-12) is slated to host Northville in a non-league contest on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Gloversville 7 12 13 14 — 46

Amsterdam 17 15 15 16 — 63

Gloversville scoring: Rattray 2-0-5, Tesi 4-6-14, Bouchard 5-0-12, Williams 3-2-8, Christman 2-1-7. Amsterdam scoring: Stanavich 2-3-7, Sculco 4-0-8, K. Fowler 1-0-2, Cooper 3-2-8, Martinez 1-0-2, N. Agresta 1-0-2, F. Fowler 5-3-14, Derrico 0-4-4. Totals 26-10-63. Team totals: Gloversville 16-9-46. Amsterdam 26-10-63.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports