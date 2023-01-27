ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

Panthers fight off late Blue Raider push

MIAMI – Middle Tennessee cut what had been a 13-point FIU lead to two with just under five minutes to play Saturday, but the host team finished strong in an 82-74 victory at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FIU (11-11, 5-6 Conference USA) shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the second half to put the game away.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders win against Georgia State on Saturday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis defeated Georgia State 4-0 on Saturday at the Adams Tennis Complex. "We expected Georgia State to be solid team and to compete well in certain positions. Coming out with the mindset that we do not take anyone for granted. We have to fight for every match and every point. But knowing that when it is close, we have to take our time and be more consistent."
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU drops heartbreaker at No. 10 Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis falls to No. 10 Wake Forest 4-2 in the championship match of the Wake Forest Regional in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons took the doubles point with wins on court No. 2 and 3. No. 26 Oskar Brostrom Poulsen/Francisco Rocha picked up a ranked win over No. 30 Moroni/Lopez 7-6 (3).
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy