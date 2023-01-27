ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

'Execution is everything': UC Berkeley alumni launch Gridware

As CEO of Gridware, a company recognized by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions of 2022, Tim Barat said he believes that the thing he’s most proud of is bringing his network of co-workers together. Barat, together with Hall Chen and Abdulrahman Bin Omar, founded Gridware. The...
BERKELEY, CA
sfbayview.com

Dr. Espanola Jackson Day: Her legacy lives on

Mayor Ed Lee signed a proclamation that Feb. 9 will remain Dr. Espanola Jackson Day in San Francisco long after she passed away in 2016. Her birthday would serve as a reminder that Black woman power would continue to ring loud in policies that are still on the books today at City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
48hills.org

Watching the cops, and recording them …

The horrifying footage out of Memphis came from the body cameras of the cops involved, but over the years, particularly in San Francisco, some of the most important evidence of police misconduct has been caught on private cell phones. That is: People were watching the cops, and filming the cops.
WASHINGTON, CA
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Vince Martellacci

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
FOLSOM, CA
oaklandside.org

Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle

Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

United Playaz founder opening new SoMa dispensary on Saturday

Anyone involved with community activism in San Francisco probably knows Rudy Corpuz, Jr. He’s the founder of the youth violence prevention group United Playaz, who may be best known for ten years of gun buyback programs to keep SF’s streets safer. But starting Saturday, January 28, you’ll know Rudy Corpuz, Jr. as the equity owner of San Francisco’s newest dispensary Stiiizy SoMa, located near where he grew up, and right within the SoMa Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA

