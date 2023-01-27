Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Advocates demand tenant protections for Alameda County’s unincorporated areas
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on local tenant protection laws for the unincorporated areas of Alameda County on Feb. 28. However, there is increasing concern that the hard-fought protections will not be adopted due to a lack of support from the board by a razor-thin margin.
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
Daily Californian
'Execution is everything': UC Berkeley alumni launch Gridware
As CEO of Gridware, a company recognized by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions of 2022, Tim Barat said he believes that the thing he’s most proud of is bringing his network of co-workers together. Barat, together with Hall Chen and Abdulrahman Bin Omar, founded Gridware. The...
sfbayview.com
Dr. Espanola Jackson Day: Her legacy lives on
Mayor Ed Lee signed a proclamation that Feb. 9 will remain Dr. Espanola Jackson Day in San Francisco long after she passed away in 2016. Her birthday would serve as a reminder that Black woman power would continue to ring loud in policies that are still on the books today at City Hall.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
48hills.org
Watching the cops, and recording them …
The horrifying footage out of Memphis came from the body cameras of the cops involved, but over the years, particularly in San Francisco, some of the most important evidence of police misconduct has been caught on private cell phones. That is: People were watching the cops, and filming the cops.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Former Nonprofit Gets Millions From City While Flouting State Law
The nonprofit that helped launch San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s political career appears to have violated state law by receiving millions of dollars in city funds while being legally barred from doing so. The African American Art & Culture Complex is currently listed as “delinquent” on the state’s Registry...
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
oaklandca.gov
Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Unanimously Chosen Today as Chair of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board
Oakland, Ca -- Today, January 27, 2023, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority (OACCA) Board voted unanimously to appoint Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan as Chair of the Board. The OACCA Board was established by the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda to finance improvements to the Coliseum Complex and...
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
Robbery reported near UC Berkeley campus
A suspect used a knife to cut a victim's purse straps off their body just two blocks from the University of California, Berkeley's campus on Saturday, according to the University of California Police Department.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay
Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
Has the cost of living in the Bay Area always been this high?
San Francisco is one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
hoodline.com
United Playaz founder opening new SoMa dispensary on Saturday
Anyone involved with community activism in San Francisco probably knows Rudy Corpuz, Jr. He’s the founder of the youth violence prevention group United Playaz, who may be best known for ten years of gun buyback programs to keep SF’s streets safer. But starting Saturday, January 28, you’ll know Rudy Corpuz, Jr. as the equity owner of San Francisco’s newest dispensary Stiiizy SoMa, located near where he grew up, and right within the SoMa Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
