Towson, MD

No. 23 Providence 70, Villanova 65

PROVIDENCE (17-5) Croswell 7-9 0-0 14, Hopkins 5-14 2-2 13, Breed 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 4-12 4-4 12, Locke 1-4 0-0 2, Bynum 7-8 2-2 19, Floyd 3-5 0-0 8, C.Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 8-8 70. VILLANOVA (10-11) Dixon 6-11...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55

BOSTON U. (10-13) Chimezie 2-2 1-3 5, Brittain-Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 3-6 1-2 7, Tynen 3-8 7-7 15, Whyte 5-12 6-9 17, Brewster 0-4 1-2 1, Morales 0-3 4-6 4, Roy 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Zink 0-0 2-2 2, Landrum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 22-31 55.
BOSTON, MA
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Merrimack 71

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (14-10) Almonor 4-7 1-3 10, Lamaute 1-2 0-0 2, Munden 4-11 4-6 13, Roberts 2-8 2-4 8, Singleton 10-14 2-2 27, Emanuel 3-6 0-1 6, Bligen 1-2 1-2 3, Moore 3-3 0-0 7, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Tweedy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 10-18 78. MERRIMACK (7-16) Minor...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Bynum back for Friars' upcoming two-game road swing

PROVIDENCE – Another two-game road swing awaits the Providence Friars. This time, they’ll have Jared Bynum along for the Big East ride through Villanova (this Sunday) and Xavier (next Wednesday). Per coach Ed Cooley, Bynum isn’t out of the woods as it relates to the work load the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Penn 83, Harvard 68

HARVARD (12-9) Ajogbor 3-7 2-2 8, Ledlum 7-19 5-7 21, Nelson 5-10 1-2 15, Silverstein 1-7 0-0 2, Tretout 3-9 5-7 12, Okpara 2-3 2-3 7, Sakota 1-7 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-21 68. PENN (11-11) Spinoso 6-6 0-0 12, Martz 5-12 2-2 16, Dingle 8-18...
HARVARD, MA
Rhode Island 72, La Salle 70

LA SALLE (8-13) Doucoure 3-6 1-2 7, F.Drame 3-5 0-1 7, H.Drame 2-6 0-0 6, Brantley 5-12 3-4 15, Marrero 2-6 2-2 7, Nickelberry 4-10 4-6 16, Shepherd 2-6 1-1 5, Brickus 0-2 2-2 2, Gill 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-57 13-18 70. RHODE ISLAND (8-13) Samb 0-2 0-0 0,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car, a Massachusetts prosecutor said. The woman, 28, was ordered held...
PEABODY, MA

