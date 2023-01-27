Read full article on original website
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Angels News: Mike Trout Says Shohei Ohtani 'Hates Losing,' Wants to Win to Keep Him in LA
He doesn't want to lose his teammate this offseason.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
thecomeback.com
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Angels: Did Shohei Ohtani Just Reveal His Feelings on the Arte Moreno News?
He had some interesting social media activity.
Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions
Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
Brewers Sign Monte Harrison To Minor League Deal
The Brewers have signed outfielder Monte Harrison to a minor league deal, reports Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Harrison has received an invitation to major league Spring Training. Harrison, 27, returns to his original organization, as the Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft....
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
Free agent Josh Harrison, Phillies agree to one-year deal
Veteran infielder Josh Harrison and Philadelphia have reached agreement on a one-year deal, his MSM Sports agency announced Sunday.
Elite All-Star MLB Pitcher Retires
After 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, relief pitcher Darren O'Day announced on his Twitter that he has decided to retire from baseball at the age of 40 years old. Throughout his long, storied career Darren O'Day pitched for six different teams. Those teams are the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees. He came up as a member of the Los Angeles Angels and finished his career in 2022 with a second stint in Atlanta.
Two centers, forward proposed by Bleacher Report as Boston Celtics trade targets
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is inching ever closer, producing a wave of projections about what the NBA’s 30 ball clubs might look to do by the end of the business day on Feb. 9. Included among them are projections about the Boston Celtics’ potential trade targets such as a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.
Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite
Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game. Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110. The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.
