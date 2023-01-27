ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions

Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers Sign Monte Harrison To Minor League Deal

The Brewers have signed outfielder Monte Harrison to a minor league deal, reports Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Harrison has received an invitation to major league Spring Training. Harrison, 27, returns to his original organization, as the Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft....
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Elite All-Star MLB Pitcher Retires

After 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, relief pitcher Darren O'Day announced on his Twitter that he has decided to retire from baseball at the age of 40 years old. Throughout his long, storied career Darren O'Day pitched for six different teams. Those teams are the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees. He came up as a member of the Los Angeles Angels and finished his career in 2022 with a second stint in Atlanta.
New York Post

Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite

Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game. Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110. The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

