New London, CT

New Haven Independent

New Haveners Speed To Camera Defense

Yale medical student Aishwarya Pillai ​“Zoomed” up to Hartford to tell state legislators about the crushed skulls and other carnage she’s seen patients endure in the wake of local car crashes — and to relay her own experience nearly getting run over on South Frontage Road while trying to leave her shift at Yale New Haven Hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale

Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades

Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words ​“WING” and ​“STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Community leaders link police violence against Tyre Nichols and Randy Cox

Black political and religious leaders held a press conference on Saturday to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police and linked the incident to Randy Cox’s paralyzation by New Haven Police. The gathering — held at First Calvary Baptist Church — was organized by frequent police critic...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Brown's Dr Ranney Yale Bound

Brown University is losing the deputy dean of its School of Public Health. Doctor Megan Ranney, will be the new dean at Yale University's School of Public Health. She has been a frequent commentator on national TV during the pandemic. Ronald Aubert, interim dean of Brown’s School of Public Health,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)

If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
EAST LYME, CT
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
NBC Connecticut

Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats

There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut

Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
