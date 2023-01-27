Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Related
Colleges: Former Doherty star Marty Silvera takes advantage of 'new opportunity,' thrives at Southern Connecticut
Worcester’s Marty Silvera had the time of his young life last season being part of St. Peter’s University’s magical and historic run in the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament. St. Peter’s opened the tourney by upsetting No. 2 seed Kentucky in overtime, and became the first No....
darientimes.com
How Dorka Juhász, Aaliyah Edwards contributed to UConn women's basketball win: 'When it counted the most'
HARTFORD — With just under three minutes remaining Sunday afternoon against Villanova at the XL Center, UConn women's basketball forward Dorka Juhász let fly a 3-pointer that would have broken a tie. Juhász missed, so she tried again two possessions later. Same spot. Same shot. Same score. It...
This Week in Connecticut History: Massive industrial arson changed Shelton
(WTNH) – This week in Connecticut history, a mammoth fire changed a Connecticut city. March 1, 1975, overnight in Shelton, explosions and raging fire at the BF Goodrich Sponge Rubber Factory blew out windows and shook the neighborhood. The fire raged until the next day. No one was killed, but the fire was no accident. […]
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
New Haveners Speed To Camera Defense
Yale medical student Aishwarya Pillai “Zoomed” up to Hartford to tell state legislators about the crushed skulls and other carnage she’s seen patients endure in the wake of local car crashes — and to relay her own experience nearly getting run over on South Frontage Road while trying to leave her shift at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Yale Daily News
Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale
Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades
Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words “WING” and “STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Yale Daily News
Community leaders link police violence against Tyre Nichols and Randy Cox
Black political and religious leaders held a press conference on Saturday to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police and linked the incident to Randy Cox’s paralyzation by New Haven Police. The gathering — held at First Calvary Baptist Church — was organized by frequent police critic...
NBC Connecticut
After Years of Uncertainty, State to Invest $7 Million in Seaside State Park
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Wednesday that it will invest $7 million to renovate Seaside State Park, a coastline park that many in southeastern Connecticut believe has been forgotten by the state for a decade. The funding is part of Governor Ned Lamont’s Restore CT...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
iheart.com
Brown's Dr Ranney Yale Bound
Brown University is losing the deputy dean of its School of Public Health. Doctor Megan Ranney, will be the new dean at Yale University's School of Public Health. She has been a frequent commentator on national TV during the pandemic. Ronald Aubert, interim dean of Brown’s School of Public Health,...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
connecticutexplorer.com
Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)
If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
NBC Connecticut
Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats
There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
tourcounsel.com
Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut
Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0