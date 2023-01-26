ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gocrimson.com

Men’s Tennis Falls to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NC – In the championship of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, No. 13 Harvard Men's Tennis fell in a hard-fought battle with No. 17 North Carolina, 4-1. The day began with the Tar Heels stealing the doubles point from the Crimson with wins at the No. 1 and 3 positions. As play moved into singles, Harvard battled back as Daniel Milavsky defeated Karl Poling (UNC) in straight sets to bring the score to 2-1.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gocrimson.com

Men’s Swimming and Diving Completes First Day of H-Y-P Meet

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's swimming and diving team played host to the first day of the annual H-Y-P meet on Friday night at Blodgett Pool. The Crimson will head into Saturday with a 119-66 lead over Yale and tied with Princeton, 93-93. Harvard won four events on the night, beginning with the 200 free relay. Umitcan Gures, Ryan Linnihan, David Greeley and Marcus Holmquist clocked in at 1:19.04, outpacing their Yale counterparts (1:19.95). In between, Will Grant emerged victorious in the 100 back (46.53) and Gures won the 50 free in 19.60. Similar to how it opened the day, Harvard closed with a relay win as Grant, Jared Simpson, Gures and Holmquist captured the 400 medley in 3:07.92.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Men’s Tennis Set to Compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 13 Harvard Men's Tennis will return to North Carolina for the second weekend in a row to compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted in Chapel Hill by University of North Carolina. The Crimson will begin the weekend against fellow Ivy League school, No. 21...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
homenewshere.com

Simply Heartbreaking: Three-sport captain Victoria Catanzano sees her athletic career come to an end after third ACL tear

TEWKSBURY – In the history of Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics, there hasn’t been too many student-athletes who served as a team captain for three different sports, totaling four seasons in all. There also hasn’t been too many athletes who left the school with 12 varsity letters, spending four seasons each with three different sports.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WMUR.com

Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
NORTHWOOD, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy