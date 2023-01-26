Read full article on original website
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Men’s Tennis Falls to North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, NC – In the championship of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, No. 13 Harvard Men's Tennis fell in a hard-fought battle with No. 17 North Carolina, 4-1. The day began with the Tar Heels stealing the doubles point from the Crimson with wins at the No. 1 and 3 positions. As play moved into singles, Harvard battled back as Daniel Milavsky defeated Karl Poling (UNC) in straight sets to bring the score to 2-1.
Men’s Swimming and Diving Completes First Day of H-Y-P Meet
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's swimming and diving team played host to the first day of the annual H-Y-P meet on Friday night at Blodgett Pool. The Crimson will head into Saturday with a 119-66 lead over Yale and tied with Princeton, 93-93. Harvard won four events on the night, beginning with the 200 free relay. Umitcan Gures, Ryan Linnihan, David Greeley and Marcus Holmquist clocked in at 1:19.04, outpacing their Yale counterparts (1:19.95). In between, Will Grant emerged victorious in the 100 back (46.53) and Gures won the 50 free in 19.60. Similar to how it opened the day, Harvard closed with a relay win as Grant, Jared Simpson, Gures and Holmquist captured the 400 medley in 3:07.92.
Can you see it? New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain makes return in ice form
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain is back -- in the form of ice. A volunteer at the Mount Washington Observatory was looking through the mountain’s weather cams when he spotted the unmistakable profile in a rime of ice atop the highest peak in New England.
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
Men’s Tennis Set to Compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 13 Harvard Men's Tennis will return to North Carolina for the second weekend in a row to compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted in Chapel Hill by University of North Carolina. The Crimson will begin the weekend against fellow Ivy League school, No. 21...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
Simply Heartbreaking: Three-sport captain Victoria Catanzano sees her athletic career come to an end after third ACL tear
TEWKSBURY – In the history of Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics, there hasn’t been too many student-athletes who served as a team captain for three different sports, totaling four seasons in all. There also hasn’t been too many athletes who left the school with 12 varsity letters, spending four seasons each with three different sports.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence in 1st Game of Home-and-Home Series 72-61 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-61 on the road on Friday night, January 27th. The 2 teams will play again in Brewer on Monday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m. Lawrence took an early lead, leading 24-18 in a high-scoring 1st Quarter. Brewer cut the...
Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow
NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
First Street in Dover, New Hampshire, Closed Monday for Old Courthouse Work
The delivery of walls to the old courthouse will close First Street in Dover on Monday. The street will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow a mobile crane to unload the prefabricated walls. Traffic on Central Avenue will also be impacted, as the crane will be...
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Serious injuries in rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts
ANDOVER, Mass. — Serious injuries were reported Friday in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts. The crash happened in a southbound lane near Route 114 and the Andover/Lawrence line. One of travel is closed on the southbound and northbound side, and traffic delays are reported on...
