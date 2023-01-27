The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has reached a whopping $38,000 as against the global value of around $23,217 at the time of this writing. According to the Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange NairaEX, one BTC is currently valued at 17.8 million naira which is equivalent to $38,792. It is believed that this is a consequence of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) effort towards encouraging digitized currency amongst its citizens.

17 HOURS AGO