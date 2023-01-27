Read full article on original website
Core Scientific to Sell Over $6M in Bitmain Coupons
According to court documents, Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific filed a petition on January 25 to sell its Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million. As per the filing, certain restrictions placed on the vouchers have rendered them unusable for Core Scientific’s activities. In particular, the coupons can not be swapped with Bitmain for cash and can only be used to pay 30% of any new purchase of S19 miners from Bitmain.
US IRS Offers Guidelines to Taxpayers For Crypto Income Reporting
United States federal tax laws enforcement agency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has listed a couple of criteria required for crypto income reporting in preparation for 2022 filing. The deadline for filing the 2022 federal income tax return is approaching, hence the need for appropriate reporting. Taking a close look...
Gryphon to List on the NASDAQ via a Deal to Acquire Akerna Corp
Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Gryphon Digital Mining has announced that it is going public in an all-stock deal to acquire Akerna Corp. (KERN), the first cannabis compliance company on Nasdaq. According to a release, the privately-owned company said it is purchasing the enterprise software company which will in turn sell...
U.S. Institutional Investors Camp Around BTC Rally
A research report from Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm Matrixport shows that institutional investors in the United States were responsible for 85% of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. This information from Matrixport explains how much effort institutional investors are putting into the continuity of the crypto industry. At the time of this writing, the BTC market price was almost at $23,000.
Bitcoin Price Surges to Over $38,000 in Nigeria
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has reached a whopping $38,000 as against the global value of around $23,217 at the time of this writing. According to the Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange NairaEX, one BTC is currently valued at 17.8 million naira which is equivalent to $38,792. It is believed that this is a consequence of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) effort towards encouraging digitized currency amongst its citizens.
South Korea Plans the Release of a Cryptocurrency Tracking System
The South Korean Ministry of Justice is mulling plans to launch a cryptocurrency tracking system that will be charged with monitoring transaction history, source of funds before and after remittance as well as other transactional details. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” as the Ministry plans to call it, is aimed at curbing money laundering as well as assisting in the recovery of funds linked to criminal activities.
Fed Rejects Custodial Bank’s Bid to Join the Federal Reserve System
The failure of Custodia Bank to meet up with the expected and necessary laws of the Federal Reserve System has caused its denial to become a member of the Reserve system by the United States Federal Reserve Board. According to a release on January 27, the denial was a result...
Silvergate Halts its Dividends Payment to Preserve its Liquidity
Silvergate has put a stop to the payment of dividends as it is faced with a highly liquid balance sheet. According to the crypto-based bank, this suspension affected its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, and in effect, its preferred stock went down by about 26%. Silvergate also mentioned that it is still maintaining a “cash position in excess of its digital asset customer-related deposits.”
CoinTracker Reduces Workforce by 20% Due to Over Hiring
Crypto portfolio management and tax calculation platform, CoinTracker, has dropped 19 employees, blaming the downturn in the market and over-hiring. 15 of the 19 people who were laid off, according to a corporate spokesman who verified the layoffs via email, were part of the customer support staff. Jon Lerner, CoinTracker’s...
BlockFi’s Employee Retention Package Approved by Bankruptcy Judge
Bankrupt crypto lender, BlockFi has received permission from a New Jersey bankruptcy judge to offer bonuses to top employees. According to reports from The Block, the defunct crypto lender has lost 11 staff, which is approximately 10% of its current employees. Judge Michael Kaplan stated that he is pleased to...
Filipino Regulators Wants to Tighten Crypto Laws to Safeguard the Industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed new crypto rules which cover all forms of digital products. Currently, the draft of the proposed rule is available for public comment before it is completed. The proposed rule is expected to apply to all financial products and services, as well...
Montenegro Taps Ripple to Improve its Payment Infrastructure
Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Dr. Dritan Abazovic, hinted at a new partnership between the country and the blockchain payments firm, Ripple Labs Inc. The Prime Minister revealed in a Twitter thread that he had a discussion with some of Ripple’s top executives, including the CEO Brad Garlinghouse. He emphasized that the discussion was centered on developing an inclusive payment infrastructure for Montenegrins by leveraging Ripple’s technology.
Ireland Central Bank Governor Likens Crypto to a Ponzi Scheme
Gabriel Makhlouf, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland has expressed a few concerns about digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and the threat they pose to their economy, especially since crypto is not backed by an underlying asset. The apex bank governor mentioned in a statement that such digital currencies have no value and are, therefore, likened to a higher level of Ponzi scheme.
Uniswap Emerge Champion of Web3.0 Developers Gaming Competition
The developer team of decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap emerged as champions of the Web3.0 dev gaming competition 0xmonaco also known as Battle of Titans. Uniswap competed with the likes of Ledger, Polygon, NEAR, Yield Guild Games, Chainlink, OKX, and Bybit. The competition was organized to determine which of these companies has the strongest technical staff.
BNB price analysis for 30 January 2023
BNB price analysis for 30 January 2023, BNB, the fifth largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. The downtrend broke in August but the 50 weekly SMMA stood as resistance. You can read more about BNB price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is negative with a positive histogram and the RSI fluctuates over 50.
Unbanked and Mastercard Team Up to Accelerate Crypto Card Adoption Within Web3 Organizations in Europe
Today it was announced that Unbanked, the leading provider of white-label crypto card issuance and program management service for Web3 companies has partnered with Mastercard, to accelerate DeFi card issuance in Europe. Mastercard and Unbanked have already established a footprint in the United Kingdom and Europe and solidified relationships with...
Banks Reluctance with Cryptocurrency will Affect their Existence: CZ
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion and the collapse of the Terra/LUNA ecosystem, the cryptocurrency industry at large has suffered a series of negative cascading events which has affected confidence in the sector. As such, some traditional financial institutions have proactively reduced their exposure to cryptocurrencies in reaction to the negative events and are going for other alternatives.
