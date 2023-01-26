Lopez Deputies responded to a possible theft of a chainsaw. The possible suspect was gone on arrival. Information was collected for further investigation. A Lopez Deputy and a Public Works employee responded to a downed tree on Lopez Sound Road. The tree had trapped a non-local couple who were looking at property, considering moving. The tree was removed, and the couple have not been seen back on Lopez since then.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO