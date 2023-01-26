Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Report | January 18 – 24, 2023
Lopez Deputies responded to a possible theft of a chainsaw. The possible suspect was gone on arrival. Information was collected for further investigation. A Lopez Deputy and a Public Works employee responded to a downed tree on Lopez Sound Road. The tree had trapped a non-local couple who were looking at property, considering moving. The tree was removed, and the couple have not been seen back on Lopez since then.
Sheriff’s Office expresses sorrow in Memphis murder
[On January 7, 2022], the Memphis Police Department released the video footage showing the horrific and disgusting acts of violence committed by five officers involved in this tragedy. The San Juan County Sheriffs Office is deeply saddened by the senseless death of Tyre Nichols and extremely angered by the actions of these five officers.
