dailybruin.com
UCLA track and field snags several top finishes at Dr. Sander Invitational
The Bruins continued to showcase their offseason work. UCLA track and field competed at the Dr. Sander Invitational hosted by Columbia over the weekend, notching multiple top finishes in its second meet of the season. Both the Bruins’ men’s and women’s squads placed first overall in a field of 15...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball rotates through talented roster in early season
Coach John Speraw has spent the early season flexing his team’s depth. From putting together two starting lineups separate from its usual in both games against UC San Diego, to subbing in freshman setter Andrew Rowan at the end of big sets, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball boasts a plethora of talent on one roster. And Speraw is going to use it.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s tennis falls to cross-town rival USC at ITA Kickoff Weekend
The Bruins entered Sunday’s match looking to snap a four-year, five-match losing streak against the Trojans. But just like the last five times, they just didn’t have enough. No. 25 UCLA men’s tennis (3-1) split its two matches at Marks Stadium during ITA Kickoff Weekend, defeating Memphis (1-2)...
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:01 p.m. As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball drops to Utah in 2nd loss of weekend
Correction: The original version of this article misspelled Emily Bessoir’s name in a sentence. This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:47 p.m. Baskets from beyond the arc were the Bruins’ key to staying in the game. Behind redshirt sophomore forward Emily Bessoir, the blue and gold shot...
dailybruin.com
UCLA swim and dive loses 1st dual meets of season against Stanford, Cal
This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:06 p.m. The Bruins’ win streak has been snapped. No. 24 UCLA swim and dive (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) traveled north this weekend to compete against No. 3 Stanford (7-0, 6-0) and No. 11 California (7-1, 5-1) in two dual meets. The blue and gold lost its first two dual meets of the season, with Stanford winning by 60 points and Cal winning by 44 points.
dailybruin.com
Asian American Bruins discuss personal impacts of Monterey Park shooting
The aftermath of the Monterey Park mass shooting and the national attention the community has received have been felt throughout the UCLA community, particularly for Asian American Bruins with close ties to the town. Eleven people were killed and nine were injured in a mass shooting Jan. 21 at the...
