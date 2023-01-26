ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s volleyball rotates through talented roster in early season

Coach John Speraw has spent the early season flexing his team’s depth. From putting together two starting lineups separate from its usual in both games against UC San Diego, to subbing in freshman setter Andrew Rowan at the end of big sets, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball boasts a plethora of talent on one roster. And Speraw is going to use it.
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s volleyball comes back in 3rd set to sweep Cal State Northridge

This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:01 p.m. As the third set began, what first appeared to be a night of smooth sailing in Northridge would soon turn into a tempest. Following a series of victories in Westwood, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (7-0) walked out of the match at the Matadome with a 3-0 victory against Cal State Northridge (4-4). However, the win would not come without challenges in the third and final frame.
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball drops to Utah in 2nd loss of weekend

Correction: The original version of this article misspelled Emily Bessoir’s name in a sentence. This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:47 p.m. Baskets from beyond the arc were the Bruins’ key to staying in the game. Behind redshirt sophomore forward Emily Bessoir, the blue and gold shot...
dailybruin.com

UCLA swim and dive loses 1st dual meets of season against Stanford, Cal

This post was updated Jan. 29 at 11:06 p.m. The Bruins’ win streak has been snapped. No. 24 UCLA swim and dive (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) traveled north this weekend to compete against No. 3 Stanford (7-0, 6-0) and No. 11 California (7-1, 5-1) in two dual meets. The blue and gold lost its first two dual meets of the season, with Stanford winning by 60 points and Cal winning by 44 points.
