The spring sports season can't come soon enough for the Chico State softball team. After countless hours of conditioning, practicing, and preparing during the fall and winter months, the Wildcats are more than ready to get the 2023 campaign underway. That officially happens this weekend, when the 'Cats take part in the three-day Concordia Kickoff Classic, taking place at Orange Country Great Park in Irvine.

CHICO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO