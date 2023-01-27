Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex
The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
Bay News 9
Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
seminoletribune.org
Lakeland community building, residential plans advance
Tribal Community Development (TCD) officials continue to move forward on construction plans for a community building on the Seminole Tribe’s Lakeland Reservation. In addition, phase two of homebuilding is underway at the site. TCD’s director of construction management, Ricardo Rivera, told the Seminole Tribune in early January that four...
Dog stuck in pond at Tampa park rescued
A dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond in a Tampa park was rescued on Monday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it worked with Animal Control to rescue the pup.
10NEWS
Hundreds of volunteers clean up litter and beads after Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — After every good party, there's clean-up to do after!. More than 400 volunteers were out early Sunday morning to pick up litter, debris and beads left over from the annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival. Leaders with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful set up at four different sites in...
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses
Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey gets new life from small local businesses, including "Markets in the Mall," which bring 60 vendors and 5,000 people.
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Tampa Riverwalk in running to be the best in America
If you've been to downtown Tampa, you've likely been familiar with the city's signature riverwalk.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Animal Control Work Together To Rescue Dog Stranded In Pond
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday morning, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to assist Hillsborough County Animal Control. Animal Control was on scene at around 8:00 AM Monday at Lucy Dell Park, located at 6407 North 45th Street in Tampa. According to officials, they
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Justin Thames joins TECO
He was hired as Director of State Government Relations. Justin Thames is joining TECO’s government relations team as Director of State Government Relations, effective Feb. 10. In his new role, Thames will be responsible for cultivating and managing government relationships at the state level, identifying state government issues that...
Bay News 9
CARES to break ground on new senior center in East Pasco
DADE CITY, Fla. — The nonprofit Community Aging and Retirement Services, or CARES, plans to break ground on a new senior center Monday. The Pasco County nonprofit CARES plans to break ground on the Wilton Simpson Senior Center Monday. CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa says the new facility...
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
LIVE: Fire damages 2 homes in Clearwater
A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: New fire station in Pasco County will reduce cancer risks
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The highly anticipated Pasco County Fire Rescue station 9 held it’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the department’s new 16,046 Sq Ft state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness. Station 9 is the first...
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
St. Pete mayor chooses Hines & Tampa Bay Rays for Tropicana redevelopment
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced on Monday that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront, United launch nursing assistant program
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast are combining forces to address the nursing assistant shortage. Bayfront, which is seeking to hire more nursing assistants, is working in partnership with United Way Suncoast to offer full scholarships and for new hires to attend a new nursing assistant training program in St. Petersburg, according to the hospital’s Friday announcement.
fox13news.com
Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
