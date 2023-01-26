ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Feds sending $4 million to Georgia for McIntosh County ferry service

(The Center Square) — The feds are sending $4 million to the Georgia Department of Transportation to buy a new electric ferry. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will use the ferry for its passenger service between Meridian and Sapelo Island in McIntosh County. The new ferry will replace an older vessel to continue daily transit service. Officials say the ferry, which takes about 20 minutes to run between the...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Biden to highlight plans to replace 150-year-old rail tunnel in Baltimore

Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time.But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one track, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph to navigate a tight turn on the southern end, creating persistent delays — more than 10% of weekday trains are delayed, and delays happen on nearly all weekdays, the White House said.It's a problem that President Biden knows well,...
BALTIMORE, MD
KOLO TV Reno

Cortez Masto introduces bill targeting oil companies

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is one of two Democratic Senators who have introduced a bill they hope will temper gas prices and bring increased scrutiny to the oil industry. The Fair and Transparent Gas Prices Act would give the Federal Trade Commission greater latitude...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Baltimore

For 'Amtrak Joe' Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time.But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one tube, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) to navigate a tight turn on the southern end.It's a problem that President Joe Biden knows well, having commuted from Delaware to Washington on Amtrak for decades while serving as a U.S....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heavy traffic expected as Biden visits Baltimore

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make a stop in Baltimore Monday, and he'll bring traffic with him, the Department of Transportation said. Officials announced Biden will tout Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding - which will help to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.The tunnel is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, the White House said. Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages motorists to be prepared to experience congestion in the downtown area on Monday. Heavy traffic, delays, and parking restrictions will be expected between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenryAndre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas StreetMcComas StreetI-95 South in Baltimore CityI-395Martin Luther King, Jr. BoulevardHoward StreetNorth Avenue - Howard to Charles StreetsMaryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls RoadTrenton Street - Falls Road to Morton StreetLafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland AvenueDOT stated that some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services may also be impacted on Monday, according to a release. For more information, visit the MDOT MTA website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
sooleader.com

$6.6M in federal funds floated to buy new Beaver Island ferry

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) have announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation has been awarded $6,628,285 in federal funding to help purchase a new passenger ferry to provide transportation between Beaver Island and Charlevoix. The grant funding is through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
gcaptain.com

Columbia River Fishing Vessel Investigated for AIS Violation

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel for violating Automated Identification System (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River detected a commercial fishing vessel deactivate its AIS while underway near the mouth of the Columbia River...
OREGON STATE
gcaptain.com

Containership Suffers Engine Room Fire at the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal Authority is reporting that a fire broke out in the engine room of a containership near the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal on Monday. The fire was reported on the Maltese-flagged Cape Kortia as it navigated towards the PSA Panama International Terminal. Photos posted online show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy