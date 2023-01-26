Read full article on original website
Related
Feds sending $4 million to Georgia for McIntosh County ferry service
(The Center Square) — The feds are sending $4 million to the Georgia Department of Transportation to buy a new electric ferry. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will use the ferry for its passenger service between Meridian and Sapelo Island in McIntosh County. The new ferry will replace an older vessel to continue daily transit service. Officials say the ferry, which takes about 20 minutes to run between the...
Sen. Markey Secures $4.2 Million for Future Merrimack River Ferry; Specifics Not Yet Available
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey last week said he helped bring $4.2 million for MeVa—Merrimack Valley Transit—and more than $6.6 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to better connect families, visitors, and commuters in Greater Boston and the Merrimack Valley “through resilient and improved passenger ferry service.”
President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project
President Biden announced a $292M grant to fund an early phase of the Hudson tunnel project to speed service on the U.S.'s busiest rail corridor. The post President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Climate, equity guided Biden’s decision to award $1.2 billion in grants to ‘mega’ transportation projects
The Biden administration announced $1.2 billion in grant funding for massive infrastructure projects, decisions that were based in part on climate and equity considerations.
Stimulus update: Georgia residents could get up to $500 cash back in Gov. Kemp's next budget
Georgia taxpayers might be able to expect some money returned to them sometime this year.
'Amtrak Joe' Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix
Biden, a daily rail commuter during his Senate years, has visited an aging Baltimore tunnel that's slated to be replaced with help from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation he signed in 2021.
Biden administration blocks controversial mine to protect major salmon fishery
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) blocked construction for the Pebble Mine, citing its potential impact on Bristol Bay — a southwestern Alaska watershed that’s home to numerous animal species including the salmon.
Biden visiting NYC to highlight $292M grant, tunnel under Hudson
WASHINGTON (AP) — New day, new tunnel. President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that […]
Century-old train tunnels in Baltimore and New York to get funding from Biden's infrastructure law
Long-needed improvements are coming to train travel along the nation's busy Northeast Corridor, thanks in part to the federal infrastructure funding package that President Joe Biden signed into law in the fall of 2021.
Biden to highlight plans to replace 150-year-old rail tunnel in Baltimore
Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time.But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one track, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph to navigate a tight turn on the southern end, creating persistent delays — more than 10% of weekday trains are delayed, and delays happen on nearly all weekdays, the White House said.It's a problem that President Biden knows well,...
KOLO TV Reno
Cortez Masto introduces bill targeting oil companies
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is one of two Democratic Senators who have introduced a bill they hope will temper gas prices and bring increased scrutiny to the oil industry. The Fair and Transparent Gas Prices Act would give the Federal Trade Commission greater latitude...
For 'Amtrak Joe' Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time.But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore's residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There's only one tube, and trains need to slow down to just 30 mph (48 kilometers per hour) to navigate a tight turn on the southern end.It's a problem that President Joe Biden knows well, having commuted from Delaware to Washington on Amtrak for decades while serving as a U.S....
Heavy traffic expected as Biden visits Baltimore
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make a stop in Baltimore Monday, and he'll bring traffic with him, the Department of Transportation said. Officials announced Biden will tout Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding - which will help to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.The tunnel is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, the White House said. Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages motorists to be prepared to experience congestion in the downtown area on Monday. Heavy traffic, delays, and parking restrictions will be expected between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenryAndre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas StreetMcComas StreetI-95 South in Baltimore CityI-395Martin Luther King, Jr. BoulevardHoward StreetNorth Avenue - Howard to Charles StreetsMaryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls RoadTrenton Street - Falls Road to Morton StreetLafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland AvenueDOT stated that some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services may also be impacted on Monday, according to a release. For more information, visit the MDOT MTA website.
sooleader.com
$6.6M in federal funds floated to buy new Beaver Island ferry
U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) have announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation has been awarded $6,628,285 in federal funding to help purchase a new passenger ferry to provide transportation between Beaver Island and Charlevoix. The grant funding is through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal...
gcaptain.com
Columbia River Fishing Vessel Investigated for AIS Violation
The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel for violating Automated Identification System (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River detected a commercial fishing vessel deactivate its AIS while underway near the mouth of the Columbia River...
gcaptain.com
Containership Suffers Engine Room Fire at the Panama Canal
The Panama Canal Authority is reporting that a fire broke out in the engine room of a containership near the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal on Monday. The fire was reported on the Maltese-flagged Cape Kortia as it navigated towards the PSA Panama International Terminal. Photos posted online show...
gcaptain.com
New York Gasoline Shortage Brews Amid Fallout From EU’s Russia Ban
New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the US relies on during peak driving season. Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the lowest in...
Comments / 0