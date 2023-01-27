Read full article on original website
Japanese Tuner Puts A Camaro Face On The Suzuki Every Van
The Suzuki Every, a small van that is available in Japan, has proven to be quite popular as a base for creative face-swapping. Following the Defender face by DAMD and the Jimny face by T-Style, the small van can now look like a vintage Camaro thanks to a Japanese tuner called Gibson.
This 2010 Nissan GT-R With $80k Worth Of Mods Is Not For The Purists
The Nissan GT-R has just received another facelift but the “Godzilla” has not drastically changed since its introduction back in 2007. Thus, many owners rely on tuners in order to spice up both the design and performance of the model. A heavily tuned 2010 Nissan GT-R is currently listed for sale on eBay, featuring a long list of modifications.
How Does The 2024 BMW M3 CS Rank Against The Greatest Limited Edition M3s?
The 2023 BMW M3 CS borrows heavily from last year’s M4 CSL coupe to ensure that it’s lighter, stiffer and faster than the regular 2023 M3 sedan. But, while it does get the CSL’s 553 hp (550 PS) engine, its carbon hood and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, is it really the most extreme road car to wear the M3 badge since BMW first applied it to a trunk lid almost 38 years ago? We dug through the M3’s back-catalog to look at the previous hardcore M3s and see which one offered the biggest upgrade over the standard car.
Hyundai N Vision 74 And RN22e Concepts Are Coming To Toronto
Hyundai is bringing both the N Vision 74 and the RN22e to the Canadian International Auto Show running from February 17th to 27th in Toronto. The automaker’s presence at this year’s event will mark its return after a three-year absence. In addition to showcasing these two striking concepts at the event, Hyundai will bring along the all-electric Ioniq 6 as well as the rest of its line-up. It will also offer test drives of many of its models.
Driven: 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD Will Silence The Naysayers
Sure, the Genesis GV60 may share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 but it feels like a completely different car. In fact, it is one of the very best electric vehicles currently on sale. Most would agree that the Genesis brand has been on quite a...
Kia And Hyundai Owners Getting Rejected For Insurance Coverage Over Theft Risk
Some Kia and Hyundai owners have faced a serious danger of vehicle theft over the last few years. Now, reports are coming out that even if they’ve avoided theft, they might be up against a new problem: getting insurance coverage. Evidently, major insurance companies are opting to refuse coverage rather than risk paying out on a stolen car.
Ford Slashes Mach-E Prices By Up To $5,900 In Response To Tesla
Ford is cutting up to $5,900 off the price of its Mustang Mach-E as it prepares to massively scale production of its electric crossover. Prices for the 2023 Mach-E drop by between $600 and $5,900 depending on trim in a move that comes only weeks after Tesla announced huge price cuts of its own.
A Rivian Driver Accidentally Shifted Into Park At Highway Speeds, Here’s What Happened
The Rivian R1T and its SUV sibling the R1S are innovative vehicles with unique features. An owner recently found out exactly how the emergency or parking brake functions through unintended trial and error by pressing the Park button. And they just happened to be on the highway when they did it.
Toyota Launches Factory Refresh Program For The 86 In Japan
The first-gen Toyota 86 was originally introduced in 2011, then named GT86, and while this doesn’t seem that long ago, the automaker is launching a new factory refresh program in Japan. The recently announced 86Re:Project is designed for Toyota 86 owners who want all of their vehicle’s mechanical components to return to brand-new condition, so they can extract the maximum performance and driving pleasure out of the sportscar.
Study Claims EVs Now Cost More To Run Than ICE Cars, But Is That Really The Case?
Driving a car with an internal combustion engine is getting cheaper at the pump lately. Now, a new study says that it’s getting inexpensive enough that it would actually cost more to go the same distance in a mid-level EV. That qualifier is an important distinction though in what is a nuanced study.
Suspects Stole Luxury Cars From Dealership, Rammed, Stole, And Totaled A Police Car
A group of individuals caused havoc in Illinois last week – after stealing a number of high-end vehicles from a dealership and ramming a police car that tried to block the entrance, they stole and totaled another police car. Two of the suspects are in custody while the search for others is still ongoing.
Next-gen Audi A8 To Adopt Grandsphere Concept Looks As An All-Electric Luxury Sedan
Audi confirmed that the 2021 Audi Grandsphere concept is closely previewing the next generation of the A8 flagship which will feature a fully electric powertrain and will be based on the PPE architecture. The Audi A8 E-Tron is set to debut in 2024, as a direct rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the BMW i7.
2026 Rivian R2: What We Know About The Smaller Electric SUV And Pickup Models
This story includes speculative renderings from Carscoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Rivian. Rivian Automotive is working to established itself as a major player in the EV market with its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, both of which have been well-received by critics and consumers alike, as well as the adorable Electric Delivery Van (EDV) that’s being built for Amazon in three sizes.
Unique Ford Ka Quattro Has Rally-Inspired Looks And Audi S3 Underpinnings
The first generation of the Ford Ka was a cute little city car, but a mechanic and car enthusiast combined his skills and imagination to create what he describes as an absolute weapon. The pictured Ford Ka Quattro hides a heavily tuned Audi S3 drivetrain under its wide bodykit, making it one of the (if not the) fastest in the world.
America, This Is Your 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor
A 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor has been pictured rolling down the production line at the carmaker’s Michigan Assembly Plant, providing us with our first opportunity to see the pickup in U.S. specification. While the latest-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is already available in markets including Australia and across Europe, Americans...
Audi Is Preparing An Electric SUV To Beat The Defender And G-Class, Says Report
A new report says that Audi is going to launch an all-electric 4×4 SUV meant to rival the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The boxy SUV would ride on the same ladder platform destined for the upcoming revival of the Scout brand. According to Autocar, the top...
How Could You Not Want A Classic Mini That’s Honda Powered?
There’s something so cool about classic Minis. Obviously, you’d never want to crash into a big SUV while behind the wheel of one but their compact size delivers a driving experience that’s impossible to match in any modern day hot hatch. Classic Mini models are also quite...
Lexus RX Does A Flying Barrel Roll After Launching Off Flat Bed Tow Truck
January is ‘Move Over Month’ in Florida and it has nothing to do with the elderly snowbirds hogging the left lane. Instead, the campaign is focused on reminding drivers that they’re legally required to move into an adjacent lane when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks when their lights are flashing. If that’s not an option, drivers are supposed to “slow to a speed that is 20 mph (32 km/h) less than the posted speed limit” or “slow down to 5 mph (8 km/h) when the posted speed limit is 20 mph (32 km/h) or less.”
Pagani Huayra BC Roadster With Just 3 Miles On The Odo Is As Good As It Gets
Pagani only ever built 40 examples of the Huayra Roadster BC and one of is up for sale in Japan. At the time of its introduction in mid-2019, the Huayra Roadster BC was the ultimate version of the mid-engined Italian hypercar. While more powerful and limited-edition models have been introduced since, such as the Imola and Tricolore, it remains an extraordinary performer.
California Porsche Dealership Asking A $250k Markup On A 911 Sport Classic
The first examples of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic have just begun to start reaching the hands of consumers, and sure enough, dealers are already adding their markups. Shared by a user on Reddit, who cited a photo from Bay Area Group Drives, a California Porsche dealership by the name of Porsche Redwood City is asking $250,000 over MSRP for a Sport Classic, which is nearly as much as the car retails for to begin with.
