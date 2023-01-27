Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Top Football Star Arrested
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of Dallas
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
Shorthorn
Students start new semester with skating, games at Rollercade event
Neon lights, groovy music and screeching wheels on the tiles of the Palo Duro Lounge filled the University Center on Friday as students partied throughout UTA’s Welcome Back Rollercade event. Last Friday, EXCEL Campus Activities hosted the second ever Rollercade event. Students waited in line as organizers set up...
Shorthorn
Parking and Transportation Services updates parking lots for spring semester
Following the first two weeks of school, UTA has updated the campus’ parking for the spring 2023 semester. Lot 36, a newly converted student commuter lot, will now include about 30 employee parking spots near the UTA Boulevard street crossing, according to the Parking and Transportation Services’ website. The spots are marked with faculty and staff signs.
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Considers Hosting Pride Fest
Princeton Independent School District (ISD) has decided to review its facility use policy after concerns were raised over a request from a local LGBTQ group to use school property for an event. In a special meeting of the Princeton ISD board on January 19, board members heard from residents, some...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
Shorthorn
Track and field team sets multiple personal records in Texas Tech Open and Multis Invitational
The UTA men’s and women’s track and field teams were back in action over the weekend as they traveled to Lubbock to participate in the Texas Tech Open and Multis Invitational. The meet saw several members of the men’s and women’s team break personal records. In...
fortworthreport.org
When should Fort Worth ISD have Christmas break? School board wants to hear from you.
Don’t save the dates just yet for next school year in Fort Worth ISD. The district is seeking feedback on two proposed versions of the 2023-24 school year calendar. The school board was expected to approve the next academic year calendar at its Jan. 24 meeting before Superintendent Angélica Ramsey pulled the item to seek public comments.
Shorthorn
RAPID to add new and more inclusive Rideshare vehicles
Arlington RAPID officials have begun adding new and more inclusive vehicles to their existing line-up. Arlington’s Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration is an autonomous ride service. The city created the program in partnership with Via Transportation, May Mobility and UTA to provide rides throughout downtown Arlington and UTA, according to a Jan. 24 city press release.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among several canceling classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Several North Texas school districts have already canceled classes Tuesday because of the wintry weather. Dallas and Forth Worth ISDs are among those who announced they will not be holding classes on Tuesday. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
dallasisd.org
Weather Updates – Week of Jan. 29
Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools will be. closed Tuesday, Jan. 31. More information will be provided later on if campuses would make up this instructional day. Central office team members are expected to work remotely and must sign in using the web clock tomorrow. Please continue...
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
starlocalmedia.com
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
fox4news.com
From homeless shelters to medical school, man shares his story in hopes of inspiring others
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texan who grew up in homeless shelters, and who was surrounded by drug use, has overcome the odds stacked against him to get into medical school. Now he wants to help other minorities get ahead. Owen Saenz's future looks bright. The 27-year-old is in his...
Updated: Here’s what’s closed on Tuesday
Most schools and government facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the winter weather event. Listed below are all of the closures that have been announced, as of 8:45 p.m. Monday. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday, as will...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance. Residents in Dallas, Texas may be able to claim homeowner assistance to help them buy a home. On Tuesday, Dallas expanded the homeowner assistance program that is aimed to help low and moderate-income homebuyers.
