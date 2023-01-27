ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Shorthorn

Students start new semester with skating, games at Rollercade event

Neon lights, groovy music and screeching wheels on the tiles of the Palo Duro Lounge filled the University Center on Friday as students partied throughout UTA’s Welcome Back Rollercade event. Last Friday, EXCEL Campus Activities hosted the second ever Rollercade event. Students waited in line as organizers set up...
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

Parking and Transportation Services updates parking lots for spring semester

Following the first two weeks of school, UTA has updated the campus’ parking for the spring 2023 semester. Lot 36, a newly converted student commuter lot, will now include about 30 employee parking spots near the UTA Boulevard street crossing, according to the Parking and Transportation Services’ website. The spots are marked with faculty and staff signs.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Considers Hosting Pride Fest

Princeton Independent School District (ISD) has decided to review its facility use policy after concerns were raised over a request from a local LGBTQ group to use school property for an event. In a special meeting of the Princeton ISD board on January 19, board members heard from residents, some...
PRINCETON, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board

Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
Shorthorn

RAPID to add new and more inclusive Rideshare vehicles

Arlington RAPID officials have begun adding new and more inclusive vehicles to their existing line-up. Arlington’s Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration is an autonomous ride service. The city created the program in partnership with Via Transportation, May Mobility and UTA to provide rides throughout downtown Arlington and UTA, according to a Jan. 24 city press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
dallasisd.org

Weather Updates – Week of Jan. 29

Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools will be. closed Tuesday, Jan. 31. More information will be provided later on if campuses would make up this instructional day. Central office team members are expected to work remotely and must sign in using the web clock tomorrow. Please continue...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE

