Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno. Below are highlights:. “As soon as I get touched, whether it’s by someone in the corner or someone else, I instantly go tag out, whether it’s to Priest, Finn or I’ll go crawl to Mami. When I don’t perform on Monday, like, for these last two weeks that I wasn’t on Monday Night Raw because I was doing my hard time, but my body on Monday and even like Saturday’s and Sunday’s because I do the live events, I’m like, there’s something missing, right. It’s 8:00pm ET, and my body is fiending for something and I never know what that is and that’s that adrenaline rush. I think for me it was just like, when I first started with my dad it just seemed like an over exaggeration of me.

1 DAY AGO