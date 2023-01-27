Read full article on original website
Tony Schiavone: “William Regal Is One Of The More Valuable People You Can Have”
No big surprise, but Tony Schiavone is a huge William Regal fan. The AEW commentator spoke about the Gentleman Villain on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he called Regal an asset to any company that is lucky enough to have him. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.
Otis Discusses His Character Change In WWE: “I’ve Gone To The Dark Side A Little Bit There”
Otis has embraced the dark side. The WWE star and Alpha Academy member spoke with Wrestling Inc. (prior to Saturday’s Royal Rumble) to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he has changed his persona and is looking to become a more sinister performer inside the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP
Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Chris Jericho Shares The Most Important Thing In Wrestling
While doing an interview on “WTF with Marc Maron,” AEW star Chris Jericho talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Jericho shared his thoughts on what wrestling means to him and how the characters in wrestling are important. “Wrestling is all character,” Jericho told Maron. “The...
Spoiler on a WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW
Rick Boogs is set to return to the ring for WWE on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from Tulsa. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Boogs is scheduled to face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Boogs has been away from the ring since suffering a...
Michelle McCool Sends Big Thank You To The WWE Universe, Says Their Support Got Her Into The Royal Rumble
Michelle McCool is very grateful to the WWE Universe. The former two-time WWE Women’s Champion was one of the surprise entrants in this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble matchup, a moment that took place in her homestate of Texas. McCool had been vocal about wanting to compete at this year’s event, but it was never a sure thing it would happen.
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
Tasha Steelz Requests Time Away from Impact Shortly After Signing New Contract
Tasha Steelz has reportedly requested time off from Impact Wrestling. Last week’s Impact Wrestling featured a backstage segment where Gia Miller interviewed Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss the previous week, where they teamed with Bully Ray for a loss to Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace and Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. Miller brought up how their repeated losses are impacting the Steelz – Evans tag team, and how there’s tension between the two. Evans agreed there is some tension between the two, and that led to Steelz declaring that “this isn’t working,” then she walked out.
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
Steve Austin Gets New TV Show from WWE and A&E, New Details on WWE Superstar Sundays on A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to have his own TV show on A&E. WWE and A&E previously announced that Superstar Sundays will return on February 19 with the season premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET and the season two premiere of WWE Rivals at 10pm ET. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has revealed that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will begin airing after season three of Biography wraps.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Star to Debut, No Holds Barred Title Match, Jade Cargill’s Record, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Dynamite will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action tonight, but it remains to be seen who they will go up against, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.
Roxanne Perez Talks Her Relationship With Bayley
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was recently a guest on the “Under the Ring” podcast. During it, she opened up on getting advice from Bayley and other people that have helped her out. “There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is...
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
WWE Announces Second Elimination Chamber Match, Updated Card
The second Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Adam Pearce announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title inside the Chamber. The first four entrants have already qualified for the Women’s...
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
Ric Flair Comments On Rhea Ripley Choosing Charlotte Flair As Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.
Dominik Mysterio Says He “Fiends” for WWE Adrenaline Rush, Talks Being a Heel and Fans Not Liking Him, More
Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno. Below are highlights:. “As soon as I get touched, whether it’s by someone in the corner or someone else, I instantly go tag out, whether it’s to Priest, Finn or I’ll go crawl to Mami. When I don’t perform on Monday, like, for these last two weeks that I wasn’t on Monday Night Raw because I was doing my hard time, but my body on Monday and even like Saturday’s and Sunday’s because I do the live events, I’m like, there’s something missing, right. It’s 8:00pm ET, and my body is fiending for something and I never know what that is and that’s that adrenaline rush. I think for me it was just like, when I first started with my dad it just seemed like an over exaggeration of me.
Samoa Joe Says Jay Briscoe Always Showed Unconditional Love: “I Think That’s Why It Hit A Lot Of People So Hard”
Samoa Joe discusses the passing of Jay Briscoe, and how the ROH legend always showed unconditional love. The AEW star spoke about Briscoe during his recent appearance on The Sessions, where he shared his biggest memory of his old friend, and how his loss hit people so hard because of how authentic he was in life. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
