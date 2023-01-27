Bobby Cruise Gives Full Credit To Tony Khan For Getting Jay Briscoe Tribute On AEW Dynamite: “He Just Pulls Things Off”

Read full article on original website
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,965 tickets and there are 2,276 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page III. Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher.
Thunder Rosa Aiming To Get Better At Promos For AEW Return, Wants To Face Athena
Thunder Rosa is not only ready to return to AEW, but she has set certain goals for herself to assure she appears on television more often. La Mera Mera recently appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey to discuss this topic, as well as reveal one opponent she’s really looking forward to clashing with once she gets cleared to return. Rosa has been out action since last September and was forced to relinquish the AEW Women’s Championship.
Chris Jericho Shares The Most Important Thing In Wrestling
While doing an interview on “WTF with Marc Maron,” AEW star Chris Jericho talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Jericho shared his thoughts on what wrestling means to him and how the characters in wrestling are important. “Wrestling is all character,” Jericho told Maron. “The...
Samoa Joe Becomes A Two-Time TNT Champion At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Returns
Samoa Joe is your new TNT Champion. The King of Television defeated Darby Allin in a No Holds Barred matchup at this evening’s Dynamite from Dayton Ohio. Joe, who was busted open during the bout, won after nailing Allin with a top rope muscle buster onto the exposed mat. Joe is now a two-time TNT Champion, joining Allin, Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Scorpion Sky as the only multi-time TNT Champions.
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP
Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
Ric Flair Comments On Rhea Ripley Choosing Charlotte Flair As Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.
Charlotte Flair Says She Was The Glue In The WrestleMania 35 Main Event: “I Made It All Come Together”
At WWE WrestleMania 35, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair became the first women in company history to main event a WrestleMania event. Flair, who is the current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, spoke about this topic during her latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she says how proud she is of that moment despite there being some criticism from fans. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Samoa Joe Says Jay Briscoe Always Showed Unconditional Love: “I Think That’s Why It Hit A Lot Of People So Hard”
Samoa Joe discusses the passing of Jay Briscoe, and how the ROH legend always showed unconditional love. The AEW star spoke about Briscoe during his recent appearance on The Sessions, where he shared his biggest memory of his old friend, and how his loss hit people so hard because of how authentic he was in life. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Booker T On GUNTHER: ‘He Is Going To Be a Major Player In WWE For a Long Time’
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working the 30-Man Royal Rumble match and praised GUNTHER, who eliminated him. He thinks GUNTHER has big potential in WWE. “Gunther did an awesome job making...
Tasha Steelz Requests Time Away from Impact Shortly After Signing New Contract
Tasha Steelz has reportedly requested time off from Impact Wrestling. Last week’s Impact Wrestling featured a backstage segment where Gia Miller interviewed Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss the previous week, where they teamed with Bully Ray for a loss to Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace and Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. Miller brought up how their repeated losses are impacting the Steelz – Evans tag team, and how there’s tension between the two. Evans agreed there is some tension between the two, and that led to Steelz declaring that “this isn’t working,” then she walked out.
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
Tony Schiavone: “William Regal Is One Of The More Valuable People You Can Have”
No big surprise, but Tony Schiavone is a huge William Regal fan. The AEW commentator spoke about the Gentleman Villain on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he called Regal an asset to any company that is lucky enough to have him. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.
News On Early Plans For Next Dark Side of The Ring Season
New details on the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring are out. According to PWinsider.com, they have heard the following names listed as subjects for episodes:. Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and Hacksaw Duggan have all been interviewed for the season. The latest season ended in October 2021. As of this writing, it’s unclear when the new season will premiere.
AEW Tag Titles On The Line, Konosuke Takeshita vs. MJF and more Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature top stars like MJF, Bryan Danielson, The Acclaimed, and more in action. Check it out below. -The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns for the AEW Tag Team Championship. -The Elite vs. Top Flight...
Live AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in the opener.
