dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Tennis Still Perfect After Sweeping Fordham
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's tennis team remained unbeaten in 2023 with a clean 7-0 sweep over Fordham on Saturday afternoon at Alexis Boss Tennis Center. The Big Green improved their record to 5-0, marking the second time in the last three seasons Dartmouth has been perfect through five matches.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Takes Down No. 10 Cornell on the Road, 5-1
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team utilized an influx of offense and a strong performance in net from Elle Sullivan to take down No. 10 Cornell on the road. The Big Green received goals from four different athletes to secure their first win over a ranked opponent this season Saturday afternoon.
dartmouthsports.com
Adelekun’s Record Performance Leads Dartmouth Past Columbia, 83-73
HANOVER, N.H. — Senior Dame Adelekun put forth a historic effort, tying a Leede Arena record with 41 points while adding 10 rebounds to become just the fourth player in Division I men's basketball this season to post a 40-point double-double, as he led the Dartmouth men's basketball team to a big 83-73 home win over Columbia on Saturday afternoon. With the previous record held by Matt Morgan of Cornell in 2019, Adelekun's 41 points were the most by a Big Green student-athlete in the facility's 35-year history. Adelekun became the first Dartmouth student-athlete to score 40 points in a game since Jim Barton had 48 on Feb. 7, 1987 at Brown.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Squash Drops Match to Cornell on the Road
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Dartmouth men's squash team secured a pair of match wins against No. 8 Cornell on the road Sunday afternoon. The Big Green were unable to pick up their first Ivy League win of the season, falling by a result of 7-2. The Big Green picked up wins at positions four and nine. At position No. 4, Chris Zachary knocked off Spencer Yager in four sets. Zachary dropped the first set before rattling off three straight set victories to secure a win for the Big Green.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Squash Falls to Columbia in Ivy League Competition
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Dartmouth men's squash team dropped an 8-1 decision to Columbia Saturday afternoon on the road. The Big Green received strong performances from multiple athletes but could not overcome the Lions in Ivy League action. Mac Aube gave the Big Green their lone victory of...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Swimming and Diving Battles Columbia
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's swimming and diving team dropped a 197-78 decision at home to Columbia in Saturday's Ivy League dual meet, the team's final date before February's Ivy League Championships. Julianne Jones, who earned a pool record in the 200 breast during last weekend's Tate Ramsden...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Downed at Columbia
NEW YORK — The Dartmouth women's basketball team lost, 79-50, on the road against Columbia, who stands alone atop the Ivy League, Saturday afternoon at Levien Gymnasium. Taking control early and barely breaking stride, Columbia improved to 17-3 (6-1), while Dartmouth dropped to 2-19 (0-7). Mia Curtis had scored in double figures by the opening minutes of the second quarter and finished with a team-high 12 points. Emma Koch and Grace Niekelski followed with nine apiece. The Big Green were a perfect 10-for-10 at the charity stripe, marking the first time since the 2017-18 season Dartmouth has been flawless at the line with 10 or more attempts. Mekkena Boyd was key in that effort, going 6-for-6. Columbia was powered by Kaitlyn Davis' 19-point triple-double.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Compete at River Hawk Invitational on Saturday
BOSTON, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's track and field team competed at the River Hawk Invitational on Saturday at The Track at New Balance in Boston. Ethan Hughes started the day with a new PR in the 60m hurdles, finishing with a time of 8.81 seconds. Myles Epstein advanced...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Squash Downed by Columbia on the Road
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Dartmouth women's squash team was defeated in Ivy League competition by Columbia Saturday afternoon. The Big Green fell on the road by a result of 9-0 in the team's first match of the weekend. Jessie Brownell notched the Big Green's best performance of the...
