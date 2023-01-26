NEW YORK — The Dartmouth women's basketball team lost, 79-50, on the road against Columbia, who stands alone atop the Ivy League, Saturday afternoon at Levien Gymnasium. Taking control early and barely breaking stride, Columbia improved to 17-3 (6-1), while Dartmouth dropped to 2-19 (0-7). Mia Curtis had scored in double figures by the opening minutes of the second quarter and finished with a team-high 12 points. Emma Koch and Grace Niekelski followed with nine apiece. The Big Green were a perfect 10-for-10 at the charity stripe, marking the first time since the 2017-18 season Dartmouth has been flawless at the line with 10 or more attempts. Mekkena Boyd was key in that effort, going 6-for-6. Columbia was powered by Kaitlyn Davis' 19-point triple-double.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO