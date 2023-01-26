Paul Muschick: Pa. House closed for business, but lawmakers still getting paid. Here’s how much gridlock is costing taxpayers.

Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
What’s next after no-confidence vote against Whitehall mayor? Officials assure they can still govern
Whitehall Township commissioners who publicly stated they have no confidence in Mayor Michael Harakal Jr.’s leadership say they’re looking to put the controversy behind them and continue their work governing the township. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Skull found on banks of Delaware River in 1986 identified as missing New Jersey man
Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend. Source: pennnews.
Comments / 0