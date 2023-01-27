After decades at Westgate Mall, several merchants told they have to leave to make way for renovations. Some are shutting down for good.

Read full article on original website
Former Catholic parish church in Bethlehem will go up for sale
A former parish church building in Bethlehem will close and be offered for sale, according to a news release from the Diocese of Allentown.
Palmer Township police looking for missing teenager
Palmer Township police have been searching for a missing township teenager for more than a week.
‘She has so much to give’: Community supports Bangor teacher in need of liver
While Gina Shemanski waits for a donor liver, family and friends have worked to spread awareness about the need for organ donors.
Dismissal of lawsuit over Columbus Day name change in Philadelphia upheld
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the council member and three Italian American heritage groups suing hadn’t been harmed by Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order.
